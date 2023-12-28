While many players who have entered the transfer portal have found new homes, there are still some talented players who are available. Below is a list of the top players from Pac-12 programs who are still in search of a new home.

QB CAMERON WARD

Ward is an explosive talent. In 12 games this past season, he threw for 3,736 yards, 25 touchdowns and only seven interceptions for a 145.4 rating. He also rushed for 144 yards and eight touchdowns, so he has a good nose for the end zone when he gets in the red area. Whichever program ends up landing Ward will be getting someone who can come in right away and be the leader of their offense.

WR MARIO WILLIAMS

Mario Williams (© Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports)

Williams is coming off a season in which he had 29 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. His sophomore year in 2022 was even stronger in which he had 40 receptions for 631 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. Considering he didn’t produce as well as he did in 2022, I can see why he’s entering the portal. He’s looking for someplace that will allow him to be more of a featured piece in the offense. It’ll be interesting to see what place ends up giving him that opportunity.

QB DJ UIAGALELEI

D.J. Uiagalelei (© Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

In his lone year at Oregon State, DJ Uiagalelei threw for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games played. That was good for a rating of 145.0. He helped guide the Beavers to a top-25 finish. Any team looking for an upgrade at quarterback should be giving him serious consideration.

WR MIKEY MATTHEWS

Mikey Matthews (© Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports)

In his freshman season at Utah, Matthews had 29 receptions for 261 yards in 12 games. Not amazing numbers, but solid for a freshman. Matthews was rated as a four-star recruit coming out of high school and has tons of upside. It’s just a matter of finding the right situation.

DB XAMARION GORDON

Xamarion Gordon (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Gordon did not get any action as a redshirt sophomore in 2023 after hoping to crack the rotation. That makes his decision to enter the portal an easy one. The reason why he makes this list is because he was a four-star prospect out of high school and he did show some promise in 14 games played as a redshirt freshman.

QB TY THOMPSON

Ty Thompson (© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Ty Thompson appeared in seven games this past season, going 24-of-31 for 297 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. That was good for a rating of 194.0. That’s a solid audition there for some other program. He was rated as a five-star prospect out of high school so it seems safe to assume that he'll have his pick of suitors.

RB DANTE DOWDELL

Dante Dowdell (© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Dowdell committed to Oregon as a four-star running back as part of the Ducks' 2023 class. In his freshman season, he rushed for 90 yards and one touchdown on 17 attempts. While he didn’t see the field much, he did OK when he did get touches. He’s definitely one to keep an eye on this cycle.

TE BENJAMIN YUROSEK

Benjamin Yurosek (© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Yurosek is entering the portal as a grad transfer after getting his degree from Stanford. He missed the second half of the season due to an arm injury, so he only played in six games. In the games that he did play, Yurosek had 16 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he has a nice combination of size, speed and hands. Yurosek is definitely someone who could make a real impact in 2024.

WR JEREMIAH HUNTER

Jeremiah Hunter (Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports)