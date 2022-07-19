Top 2025 QB Bekkem Kritza sees bunch of SEC programs
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Bekkem Kritza has transferred for his sophomore season and a big year could be coming up.The former Boulder (Colo.) Fairview 2025 quarterback is now at Rancho Santa Margarit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news