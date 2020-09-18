Top 2022 TE Jack Pedersen hoping to take visits soon
Jack Pedersen is one of the top tight ends in the 2022 class, a big 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect who already has more than a dozen offers.And Sept. 1 was really busy as college coaches could finall...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news