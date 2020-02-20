Top 2022 QB Justyn Martin on radar with big offers
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Justyn Martin had a great week, landing a handful of offers as the 2022 quarterback saw his recruitment take off.The Inglewood, Calif., prospect received his first five offers fro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news