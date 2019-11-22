Top 2021 TE Brock Bowers wants to see lots of schools
Brock Bowers is emerging as one of the top tight ends in the 2021 class and recently the Napa, Calif., standout took a visit to Oregon State.It’s still incredibly early in his recruitment but Bower...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news