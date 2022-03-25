Top 10 performers at Rivals Camp Series events so far

1. QB NICO IAMALEAVA, Los Angeles RCS

The new Tennessee commit has been arguably the best quarterback and one of the best overall performers at the early Rivals camps - and he was a late addition who only decided to show up a few hours before the camp. It didn’t matter. The 6-foot-6 Iamaleava has such a live arm, he loves to make the big-time throw and there is a smoothness and ease to his game that is rare to see. In the last few days, the Vols landed his pledge.

*****

2. WR ZACHARIAH BRANCH, Los Angeles RCS

Branch definitely had the best performance of any receiver that has participated in the Rivals Camp Series thus far. The Las Vegas native is as explosive as they come, has elite speed and uses very advanced route-running skills that translate to the pass-happy offense at USC. The future Trojan does a great job catching the ball with his hands and picking up yards after the catch. His overall speed and subtle body movements while he's running routes help him create a ton of separation from defenders. Branch is also very strong and has no problem playing physically.

*****

3. OL PAYTON KIRKLAND, Miami RCS

Kirkland, currently a four-star offensive tackle, had an outstanding showing at the Miami Rivals camp. He continues to look like he's getting in better shape and it really showed during 1-on-1s. Kirkland was very quick to get into his set at the snap and used his great length and strong punch to make sure that defensive linemen weren't able to get to the quarterback. With his sheer size and wingspan it should be hard for nearly any defensive lineman to beat him on an inside path to the quarterback.

*****

4. QB MALACHI NELSON, Los Angeles RCS

If there is a steady playmaker who is cerebral, talented and can turn on the electricity to his game it’s Nelson - and that’s what he showed at the Rivals camp in Los Angeles. The USC commit makes everything look effortless – like nothing bothers him – and no throw really challenges him all that much, either. His technique is great as is his decision making. There’s just so much to like about Nelson’s game.

*****

5. QB JADYN DAVIS, Charlotte RCS

At the Charlotte stop of the Rivals Camp Series, Davis put on a show. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day 2024 standout is just so talented and a natural leader. The top receivers gravitate toward him and he has the ability to put every ball right on the money. It’s why Clemson, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia and so many others are involved.

*****

6. QB JULIAN SAYIN, Los Angeles RCS

Sayin is as technically sound as they come at the quarterback position. He has great power when he throws the ball down the field and toward the sideline, but he also has the ability to put touch on his passes when needed. It's easy to see that Sayin is very comfortable performing in the camp environment, with different receivers on each rep and different speeds to adjust to on the fly. Already a five-star, the California standout has all the tools to be a multiyear starter at a major Power Five program.

*****

7. DT JAMAAL JARRETT, Charlotte RCS

Jarrett has improved by leaps and bounds since we were able to scout him in-person. He's a couple inches taller now and carries 350 pounds on his 6-foot-6 frame very well. Even with that additional size, Jarrett is still very quick at the line of scrimmage and powerful enough to push around almost any offensive lineman he comes across. It will be interesting to see what kind of player he turns out to be once he refines some of his hand techniques.

*****

8. OL KAM PRINGLE, Charlotte RCS

Pringle is already ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, and everything he showed at the camp in Charlotte says that lofty ranking may not be high enough. Pringle checks all the boxes from a measurables perspective and still has the quickness and ability to play with leverage that made him a prospect to watch at a young age. He did a great job of stopping edge rushers from getting to the quarterback, but he also showed the quickness and strength to shut down defenders that tried to beat him with an inside rush. Pringle even took a few reps at center and dominated a couple defensive tackles.

*****

9. OL EUGENE BROOKS, Los Angeles RCS

Brooks is an immovable object on the offensive line. Power against him does not work, because the Las Vegas Desert Pines offensive guard holds his ground. Speed doesn’t either, because Brooks is big and also surprisingly nimble on his feet. He dominated at the Rivals camp in Los Angeles and at other events this offseason and has really staked his claim as one of the better offensive linemen in the West. Arizona, Oregon, Florida State, Georgia, USC and others have offered.

*****

10. RB DAYLAN SMOTHERS, Charlotte RCS