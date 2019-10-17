Kentucky, like most that remain on the lookout for a premier playmaking agent, landed one of the best from the high school ranks in the form of Devin Askew. The top-10 junior gave his verbal commitment to the Wildcats on Thursday evening, though a decision to reclassify into the 2020 class won’t be dealt with until later in the year.

Askew discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “It is a business decision and I am going to go where I have the best opportunity to achieve my goals and what is my goal? The NBA. What better place not to go but Kentucky?” he said. “It isn’t chasing clout and just to say that I am going to Kentucky but I am going there to put in work, bust my butt and get the chance to go to the NBA; that is my plan.”

