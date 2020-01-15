HONOLULU - - With around 85 percent of the nation's 2020 prospects signing in December, there aren't many options out there for schools looking to fill spots in their class. That makes a prospect like Jack Yary a very popular figure among college coaches. The 6-foot-6 tight end and one-time USC commit is in Hawaii this week for the Polynesian Bowl and Rivals.com caught up with Yary to get the latest on his recruitment and which schools remain in the mix in the lead up to February's Signing Day.

Which schools are still in the mix: "USC, Washington, Oregon and Arizona State. Just which schools are needing a tight end in the future and what's going to be best for me as a person and a player and for my education."

On which school is recruiting the hardest: "Washington. [I like] how they use the tight end in their offense -- they utilize him like crazy, so that's the big thing."

USC: "The education, being close to my family stuff like that. I'm visiting USC Jan 24-26 ... "Obviously I want to go there because my pops went there and stuff and be able to continue the legacy, but in the end I've got to do what's best for me, getting me to the next level after college and what's best for me as a person. I've got to take all that into consideration."

Eased concerns about Trojans use of tight ends: "They have a little bit. Drake London, they said he's going to be playing where I would play, like a receiver in-line guy. So we'll see how it goes. I'll learn more on my official ... Just what their offense is going to be like next year, how I'm going to be used."

On USC's staff changes, including Jim Baxter: "Everyone was talking that he was going to get canned after the season, so I wasn't really expecting it but I always took it into consideration that [it could happen]."

Arizona State: "I like the discipline that they have with Herm Edwards. They just got the Boise State offensive coordinator, Coach [Zac] Hill, he's going to run tight ends a bunch there. I'm visiting Arizona State Jan. 28.

On what he's hoping to learn on ASU official: "Just how Coach Hill is going to change up the offense they're running because they're usually four-wide, but I want to see how they utilize the tight end. Because at Boise, they threw to the tight ends all the time. We'll see how it goes. They've always been trying to recruit me, but they haven't been recruiting me as heavily as they are now."

Oregon: "[An opportunity] to compete for a national title -- I think they're going to be the best spot [for that]."

On plans to announce on Signing Day: "I'll be confident in my decision by then, I'm pretty sure."