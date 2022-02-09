Three-star TE Arlis Boardingham headed to SEC

Arlis Boardingham took his recruitment past National Signing Day and narrowed his choices to Florida and Oregon.

The three-star who will play tight end in college needed more time especially with new coaching staffs at both schools.

He visited Gainesville. He visited Eugene. And in the end, the Lake Balboa (Calif.) Birmingham standout needed to pick one.

The Gators won out.

"I like how close the coaching staff is with each other," Boardingham said. "I built a pretty good relationship with the coaches and that plays a major factor into it. I also like the plan that they're going in having and I like that they're all on the same page with each other."

Getting to Gainesville and sitting down with first-year coach Billy Napier and his staff was super important. Not only for Boardingham but for his family so everyone could envision the possibility of Florida being the right spot.

The trip to Oregon was also very impressive but Florida held something special and it was one reason why the Gators won out.

"I felt like if I was possibly going to go across the country to a school then I would have to feel like I could be there for years to come," Boardingham said.

"The coaching staff made sure that I felt like that on my visit."

Playing in the SEC was also a draw. So was playing at a program that has developed tight ends over the years - even with other coaching staffs - was important because the name Kyle Pitts still holds a lot of weight when considering the Gators.

""People like Kyle Pitts coming from Florida did play a factor into it," Boardingham said. "They've had success there and that's something they could go back to. I have been told that the reason why I'm being recruited is because I'm a guy who could fit that role.

"Pretty big shoes to fill but definitely a role they see me playing, just a guy who could play everywhere and be a matchup nightmare."