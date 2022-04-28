Three-star OL Luke Baklenko sees two Pac-12 teams
Luke Baklenko spent last weekend in Northern California seeing Cal and Stanford where he has an offer from the Golden Bears but is still waiting on the Cardinal.“Both were great,” Baklenko said. “S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news