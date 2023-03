DOWNEY, Calif. -The first stop of the Rivals Camp Series was in Southern California last weekend and Marco Jones was one of many young prospects to show out. The Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley standout may only be a sophomore but that hasn't stopped him from racking up seven Power Five offers from Arizona, Oklahoma, Washington, USC, Oregon, Colorado and Cal.

Prior to lacing up his cleats, Jones sat down to discuss a pair of recent Pac-12 visits and his desire to visit some schools in the south.