Three-star LB Andrew Simpson talks Big 12 pledge
BELLFLOWER, Calif. - Andrew Simpson committed to Kansas in early May, just as the coronavirus pandemic was ramping up.The three-star linebacker from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco is happy his ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news