CaliforniaPreps - Three-star DE Ieremia Moore headed to Cal

When Ieremia Moore came to Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco from New Zealand, Cal was a school he was intrigued by early in his recruitment.

Then the Golden Bears offered and things ramped up even more leading into Sunday when the three-star defensive end with lots of potential committed to the Golden Bears.

UCLA offered in recent days to make it even more interesting but the Bruins were too late as Moore was already sold on making his pledge to Cal.

“I just think the relationship is there,” Moore said. “Not only that because coaches can leave at any time but Cal has always been a school I wanted to go to. It has always been top five ever since I moved to the states.

“UCLA is nice, too, but it was so last second when the communication came in and then I got offered by them. I like the scheme at Cal and the position they’re going to play me at where I’m going to get a lot of reps and eat a lot.”

The idea is for Moore to play rush end for the Golden Bears, stand-up in coverage and also play with his hand down.

Football was one factor in his decision. The academics in Berkeley were important, too.

“That was a really big part of my decision,” Moore said. “I was blessed with all three of my scholarships. They were all really prestigious academic schools so I couldn’t really go wrong. It’s such an honor to go to a school with prestigious academics and I heard about the community as well.”

Something else that the St. John Bosco defensive lineman considered in his recruitment was his comfort level - and being concerned about not getting too comfortable in a specific place. Berkeley is close, but not too close where Moore would feel like he’s complacent.

“It wasn’t about UCLA specifically but I’ve already built relationships in L.A. and I’m getting comfortable now and I think that it’s good to go to Cal because it’s not too far but it’s not too close to what I consider home in the U.S. I won’t get too comfortable, I’ll stay hungry and never be satisfied to always make sure I’m always working,” Moore said.