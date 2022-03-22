Three-Point Stance: Transfer WRs, player fits, key comparisons

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is here with the top receiver additions in the portal, five defensive players who fit their program like a glove and some transfer battles in conference at some key positions.

1. THE TOP WIDE RECEIVERS TRANSFER ADDITIONS

Mario Williams (USA Today Sports Images)

I continue my position-by-position look at the top transfer additions in college football with the wide receivers. 1. Mario Williams, USC - The 2021 five-star prospect showed some flashes as a true freshman last year at Oklahoma, but he's headed to Los Angeles along with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams and is such a perfect fit for both scheme and team. He's going to be a stud for the Trojans. 2. Isaiah Neyor, Texas - Last year, Neyor was a touchdown machine for Wyoming, scoring 13 times and showing off big-play ability. He averaged more than 20 yards per reception, and will pair with Xavier Worthy to form an explosive duo for new quarterback Quinn Ewers. 3. Jermaine Burton, Alabama - Burton had two very solid years at Georgia, and the former Rivals150 prospect has shown that he can perform at a high level in the SEC already. It's a great addition for the Tide, who need to replace their top two targets from last season. 4. Jacob Cowing, Arizona - The former UTEP receiver is coming off of a huge 2021 campaign where he caught 69 passes for 1,354 yards and eight total touchdowns. He'll be the unquestioned WR1 from the get-go in Tucson and should put up some big numbers with fellow transfer Jayden de Laura throwing him the ball. 5. Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas - Haselwood has all the talent in the world; there's a reason we had him as the No. 2 prospect in the country coming out of high school. He's got a huge frame and can go up and get the ball with the best of them, but he has yet to show consistency at the college level. Despite that, this is still a great pickup for the Razorbacks who need to replace Treylon Burks.

*****

2. FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS THAT ARE PERFECT FITS

Denzel Burke (USA Today Sports Images)

Last week I named five offensive players that are amazing fits for the schemes they are in and this time I look at the defense led by the next great Ohio State cornerback. 1. Denzel Burke, Ohio State - The Buckeyes are pushing LSU for the title of DBU recently, and Burke is the next guy in line that fits the bill. A long, rangy corner with fluid hips, he had a breakout true freshman season and now becomes one of the leaders of that defense as a sophomore in 2022. 2. Jack Campbell, Iowa - Iowa has had outstanding linebackers going back to the days of Larry Station in the mid-1980s, and Campbell fits the mold of so many guys who've come before him. It's cliché, but he's smart, tough, and as sure a tackler as you're going to find. He's the quintessential Iowa linebacker. 3. Nolan Smith, Georgia - UGA has been churning out devastating edge rushers for a while now, so it makes perfect sense that Smith is on this list. He's got a lightning-quick first step and can get in the backfield as fast as anyone. 4. Mekhi Wingo, LSU - Yes, LSU is still known as DBU, but the Tigers have also been outstanding on the interior of the defensive line for a long time as well. Wingo is a guy who is simply a beast on the inside, and he's got a chance to be the next Glenn Dorsey for the Bayou Bengals. 5. Noah Sewell, Oregon - This is more of a fit with Dan Lanning than with the program, but it's worth mentioning just how perfectly Sewell fits in Lanning's system. We all saw what Lanning can do with Nakobe Dean over the past two seasons, and Sewell has a lot of the same traits as last year's Butkus Award winner but he’s even bigger. He's going to have a huge 2022 season.

*****

3. FIVE KEY TRANSFER COMPARISONS