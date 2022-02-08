Three-Point Stance: Teams in the news, ACC transfers, three-stars

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is here with a look at the programs making news recently, a list of the best incoming transfers for each ACC program and a breakdown of the best former three-star prospects that impacted college football in 2021.

The football season is over but there has certainly been a fair share of news — and drama — to follow recently. Here are the biggest newsmakers in each Power conference. I include two for the SEC just because …

Auburn: For all the wrong reasons, the Tigers are in the news as much as any program right now. Bryan Harsin appears to be in some seriously hot water as the program has lost 20 players and five coaches (including both coordinators) since the conclusion of the 2021 season. The Tigers have had five coordinators in the past 14 months and amid reports of Harsin's grating personality alienating coaches, players and staff, it doesn't look like he's long for the job. He could be fired by the time you read this and Auburn starts over.

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher once again mouthed off about NIL in relation to the Aggies' No. 1 recruiting class and it's simply not a good look for the program. Saying that NIL doesn't have any bearing on recruiting in this day and age isn't just naïve, it's flat-out incorrect. Texas A&M boosters are pumping money into the program and NIL deals for players at an unprecedented rate, and that is paying off in terms of the talent they're acquiring. So what? It’s the way of the world now. So Fisher needs to publicly accept the fact that money is obviously a deciding factor for a lot of the top kids they're pulling in. But he won’t as he continues to vie to be the most narcissistic coach in college football.

USC: Much has been made of Lincoln Riley's move to the West Coast and the players that he has brought along with him, most notably former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams. Williams flirted with a lot of other programs, but it is clear now that doing so was just a leverage play on his part to get the biggest NIL deal. And he was successful, signing a huge deal with Beats by Dre as just the start. But with Riley saying that the transfer portal needs "guardrails" after reeling in some of the biggest names available, he's talking out of both sides of his mouth as the man who benefited from transfers like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and now Williams.

Michigan: The Wolverines are seeing some turmoil around the program after one of their most successful seasons in decades. While Jim Harbaugh was flirting with the NFL, he lost both of his coordinators and now is in a place where he will need to rebuild the coaching staff. So while he's stated that he is fully committed to the program, his dalliances with the professional ranks have clearly left a bad taste in the mouth of some people around the program.

Miami: Mario Cristobal continues to round out his coaching staff, poaching Josh Gattis from Michigan. Gattis completely revamped the Wolverines this season and now has his work cut out for him at The U. However, he's got plenty of talent at his disposal. The one thing he didn't do in Ann Arbor was elevate the level of quarterback play, but with Tyler Van Dyke on the roster he's got a guy who's more talented than either of the contributors at that position for the Wolverines.

Oklahoma: It's been relatively quiet across the Big 12, but the Sooners are quietly amassing a very strong coaching staff and roster. They landed some big commits on signing day getting three edge players who will be asked to step up early and replace the production of Nik Bonitto. Finishing in the top 10 of the Rivals team rankings for the 2022 class despite the massive turnover in the coaching staff is a testament to Brent Venables.