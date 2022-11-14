Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives a shoutout to TCU, looks at a group of 2022 prospects who should’ve been five-stars in hindsight and revisits the abundance of issues at Texas A&M in today’s Three-Point Stance:

SHOUTOUT TO TCU

*****

SHOULDA BEEN FIVE-STARS

Nicholas Singleton (USA Today Sports Images)

Every year in rankings recruits, there are regrets. As the regular season winds down these are the players I wish we would’ve ranked as five-stars with hindsight being 20/20: Harold Perkins: The former Cypress (Texas) Cypress Park standout ended up as the first four-star outside five-star status and that kills me especially after seeing him completely dominate in LSU’s defense in its win over Arkansas. What’s so unfortunate is that he played running back at the Under Armour Game and it didn’t really showcase his skills. A real quick commitment to Texas A&M might have also scared us a little. Nicholas Singleton: Singleton looks like the next superstar running back at Penn State as he’s totaled 801 yards and 10 touchdowns so far this season and could have so much more if he didn’t share carries with Kayton Allen, who actually has one more touch than Singleton so far. He finished behind only Georgia freak show Branson Robinson in the RB position rankings but an argument could now be made for him to be No. 1 in the class. Will Campbell: LSU coach Brian Kelly has gushed about Campbell’s ability already. He’s starting in the SEC and should have been higher than fourth in the offensive tackle rankings. Campbell was a no-nonsense country boy from Monroe (La.) Neville who kicked butt and took names at every event including the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas. He wasn’t flashy or looked super athletic so we sided with some others, but he looks like a potential first-rounder. Malaki Starks: Georgia’s defense is absolutely phenomenal – and it’s Starks who leads the Bulldogs in tackles and pass breakups. He’s tied for the team-high in interceptions. Jackson State’s Travis Hunter and Ohio State’s Sonny Styles were ranked ahead of Starks, who was sort of muted when we saw him at Jefferson, Ga., and played offense as well, but looking back he sure looks like an easy five-star call now. Kelvin Banks: This ranking has been discussed, debated, re-hashed, discussed again and mulled over more than I want to count. Yes, I regret not having Banks as a five-star especially after seeing him start at left tackle for Texas and be a physical specimen out there for the Longhorns. It’s a lesson learned that one week of sub-par performances at an all-star game shouldn't make a decision, but Banks did struggle at the Under Armour Game. Antonio Williams: There are a lot of highly-rated receivers at Clemson but it’s Williams, who leads the team with 33 catches for 390 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. After seeing Williams at the Under Armour Game we catapulted him up the rankings to No. 75 overall but he was the No. 13 receiver and that was too low. It’s just that the Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork stayed hidden on the national scene until the UA game so we saw other receivers more. David Bailey: Stanford is a really bad football team but the former Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star is a real bright spot. An outside linebacker/edge rusher, Bailey is one of the top tacklers for the Cardinal, leads them in tackles for loss and has also made an impact with two forced fumbles. Playing at arguably the best high school program in the country, Bailey is well-schooled and plays with a real chip on his shoulder – and a productive one for a Stanford team that’s really struggling.

*****

THE MESS AT TEXAS A&M

Jimbo Fisher (USA Today Sports Images)