CaliforniaPreps - Three-Point Stance: SEC QBs, Big Ten schedules, Correct Me If I'm Wrong

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some SEC backups that will impact the college football season, a ranking of the Big Ten schedules and another version of Correct Me If I’m Wrong.

1. BACKUP QUARTERBACKS THAT WILL IMPACT THE SEC RACE

Bryce Young (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

2. RANKING THE BIG TEN SCHEDULES

Bill Moos (AP Images)

We now have the second fall Big Ten schedule released and Nebraska AD Bill Moos is not happy about it. Does have have a reason to be upset? Here’s how I rank the newest Big Ten schedules from easier to hardest. 1. Ohio State — The Buckeyes have the easiest schedule partly because they are so much better than everyone else and partly because they avoid anyone tough in the Big Ten West. 2. Purdue — Jeff Brohm gets a break here avoiding Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan from the East. That’s going to lead to a better season no matter what. 3. Wisconsin — The Badgers play at Michigan and at Iowa but avoid Ohio State and Penn State. We all know road games are different this year, too. 4. Penn State — No Wisconsin is nice and the Nittany Lions get Ohio State early, which I have to think is better than later. Their talent advantage does the rest here to keep their schedule fairly easy. 5. Minnesota — Michigan early isn’t easy but after that it’s light without Ohio State or Penn State. The Wisconsin game late in the season could be for the a division title. 6. Northwestern — Northwestern isn’t very good but the Wildcats avoided Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan. 7. Iowa — The Hawkeyes pulled Penn State and Wisconsin is always tough but beyond that, it’s not horrible. 8. Illinois — Wisconsin and Minnesota are tough but are division opponents, and landing Ohio State isn’t great. 9. Michigan — Not only do the Wolverines have to play Ohio State and Penn State but they get Wisconsin and Minnesota. That’s not easy. 10. Michigan State — Mel Tucker gets greeted with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and a game at Iowa. 11. Rutgers — The Scarlet Knights will be over their head with almost anyone despite drawing a nice West schedule. They will be underdogs in every game. 12. Maryland — See Rutgers above, but add in a game against Minnesota. Ouch. 13. Nebraska — Moos should be upset as the Huskers have Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State in their first four games. But they don’t have the toughest road. 14. Indiana — What did Indiana do to deserve this? The Hoosiers are the only team that will face Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State this season. Yikes.

3. CORRECT ME IF I'M WRONG, BUT...

Kyle Trask (AP Images)