CaliforniaPreps - Three-Point Stance: Recent commits, Pac-12 QBs, G5 LBs

Three-Point Stance: Recent commits, Pac-12 QBs, G5 LBs
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at 20 recent Power Five commitments, all the quarterbacks in the Pac-12 and the best linebackers on the Group of Five level.
1. RECENT COMMITS OF NOTE
Here are 20 recent Power Five commitments that stood out to me.
OL Garrett Dellinger, LSU — Dellinger is a mean and nasty offensive lineman who was coveted by the Big Ten. He is a great pull for Ed Orgeron from Michigan.
DB Tyler Hibbler, Missouri — In-state recruiting is still key for Mizzou despite success in other states and Hibbler is a St. Louis prospect with a lot of talent. He’s a good tackler and is excellent in run support.
RB Gabe Ervin, Nebraska — Ervin is a key get from Georgia and he helped lead his team to a state title with over 1,000 yards and 13 scores. He’s physical as he also plays safety.
DB Jackson Hamilton, Louisville — Hamilton is a big prospect who likely projects as an outside linebacker but could be a big safety because he’s so good in coverage. He’s also an aggressive tackler.
ATH O’Mega Blake, South Carolina — Blake is a productive receiver who also factors in the return game and could play full-time quarterback this season. His versatility is huge.
WR Demetrius Cannon, Louisville — Cannon is a big receiver who could grow into a tight end or H-back and is a nice win for Louisville in Missouri.
DB Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin — Hallman is a smooth and instinctual corner with good speed and a great get for Wisconsin from Florida as the Badgers continue their efforts in the Southeast.
CB Jordan Oladokun, Iowa — He can play offense or defense and could impact in the return game as well with that Florida speed.
DB Jordan Young, Florida — Young is a long defensive back who should continue the recent tradition behind C.J. Henderson and Kaiir Elam.
LB Dameon Wilson, Missouri — Another nice get from North Carolina, Wilson is a thumper who does more with anticipation than with speed or quick twitch ability. He projects best as a middle linebacker.
OT Thomas Cole, UCLA — A tall and athletic offensive lineman, Cole has a great frame to grow on and shows good footwork.
DB Will Latu, Washington — Latu is a huge defender who will likely play linebacker but is still athletic enough to be a big safety.
DE Quintin Somerville, Michigan — A very nice get from Arizona, Somerville isn’t the longest or biggest defensive end but he has a great motor and uses his hands well. And he’s from a power program in Arizona.
DE Maurice Heims, Washington — Heims is intriguing because he so raw and still new to football. A tall and athletic kid from Germany, he’s a couple years away from impact but he has a nice ceiling.
OT Noah Bolticoff, TCU — Bolticoff is a versatile lineman who could play outside or inside and has a good frame to build on. He’s also athletic as a three-sport kid.
DE Travali Price, NC State — Price is a big end who could also slide inside and an important in-state get. He had more than 80 tackles last year so he’s active and made a ton of plays in the backfield.
LB Zachary Lovett, Missouri — Lovett is a nice get from Florida and can play middle or outside linebacker. He made nearly 100 tackles last season and he can rush the passer from a stand-up position.
DB Kamar Wilcoxson, Florida — Commitment No. 3 should be the charm for the big, rangy defensive backs who flipped from Tennessee. He will get his first look at corner but could also play safety.
DB Jaylin Davies, Oregon — A huge get from California, Davies is very smooth and instinctual corner with a slight frame that he can fill out. He’s long and aggressive with good ball skills.
DB Dakota Mitchell, Florida — A former LSU commitment, Mitchell grew up a huge Florida fan like Wilcoxson and landed where he wanted to be in the first place. He’s an aggressive safety who likes to hit.
2. RANKING THE PAC-12 QUARTERBACKS
It’s now time to rank the Pac-12 quarterbacks.
1. Jayden Daniels, Arizona State — It’s a tough call but Daniels impressed with fewer weapons than Kedon Slovis and he can extend the play better. His efficiency was awesome with 17 TD passes and only two picks.
2. Kedon Slovis, USC — Slovis went from three-star question mark to beating out JT Daniels and securing the starting job. He had a great first season last year with 30 touchdowns and an amazing 70-percent completion rate.
3. Davis Mills, Stanford — Mills, a former five-star QB, showed flashes last year with a 65-percent completion rate and 11 TD passes in eight games.
4. Chase Garbers, Cal — Garbers improved a lot last year especially cutting down on turnovers with just three interceptions.
5. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA — Thompson-Robinson quietly had a solid year last season with 21 scores but he needs to cut down his interceptions (12).
6. Jake Bentley, Utah — Bentley had two solid years in 2017 and 2018 at South Carolina and he’s a good match for the Utah offense as a transfer.
7. Tyler Shough, Oregon — Shough hasn’t thrown a ton of passes after backing up Justin Herbert, but he has arm talent and he likely learned a lot.
8. Grant Gunnell, Arizona — Gunnell was very solid last season with 9 TDs and only one interception and the team is his now.
9. Jacob Sirmon, Washington — Jacob Eason is gone and Sirmon steps in and he has the talent to be an upgrade but doesn’t have a lot of experience.
10. Common Cooper, Washington State — Cooper has waited his turn and might not throw as much in this new offense, but he’s a former four-star with a lot of talent.
11. Tyler Lytle, Colorado — Lytle has thrown only six passes and is a big unknown for Colorado.
12. Tristan Gebbia, Oregon State — The former four-star showed some potential last year in the offense but has fallen well short of expectations.
3. THE TOP GROUP OF FIVE LINEBACKERS
I continue my rankings of the best Group of Five players with look at the linebackers.
1. Carlton Martial, Troy — Martial may be only 5-foot-10 but he tackles everything and had 18.5 for a loss last year.
2. Zaven Collins, Tulsa — Collins is a huge linebacker who had nearly 100 tackles last season and is a big hitter.
3. Troy Brown, Central Michigan — With 89 tackles and a ton for a loss, Brown plays a small linebacker role very well. He also had three picks.
4. Akileis Leroy, FAU — He had three picks, four forced fumbles, 101 tackles and 7.5 sacks last season. He’s all over the field.
5. Eric Mitchell, UCF — With 77 tackles last season and 11 for a loss, Mitchell should have an even bigger year in 2020.
6. Richard McBryde, SMU — The Auburn transfer had 99 tackles in his first year at SMU with 10 for a loss.
7. Treshaun Hayward, Western Michigan — Hayward is a machine and was one of the most prolific tacklers in the country with 142 last year.
8. Christian Albright, Ball State — Albright can drop in coverage and rush the passer as a hybrid standout.
9. Diego Fagot, Navy — A big linebacker at 6-foot-3, Fagot had 100 tackles last season.
10. Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State — Stephens-McQueen has improved every season and could have more than 100 tackles in 2020.
11. Tavante Beckett, Marshall — The Virginia Tech transfer is sawed off at 5-foot-10 but had 122 tackles last year and broke up four passes.
12. Kristopher Moll, UAB— Moll makes a ton of plays in the backfield and had eight sacks last season
13. Blaze Alldredge, Rice — With 21.5 tackles for a loss last season, Alldredge showed off his anticipation and smarts in taking angles to the football.
14. Jared Dorsa, Ohio — Dorsa is a big thumper who also plays the pass very well and had five pass breakups last season.
15. Justin Rice, Fresno State — Rice is a sure tackler and also caused four fumbles last season.