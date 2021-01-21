CaliforniaPreps - Three-Point Stance: Rebuilding jobs, replacing sleepers, QBs

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some thoughts on the 10 biggest rebuilding jobs in college football, some unsung heroes that will be missed in the Power Five and the best true freshmen quarterbacks in 2020.

We all know who No. 1 is, but what are some other tough rebuilding jobs on the horizon, new coach or not? Here’s my top 10.

1. Tennessee — This is a complete mess with a roster that isn’t overly talented, players leaving, the 2021 class likely to be let out of their NLIs and the NCAA investigating. It will be many years before we see the Vols compete in the SEC East most likely barring a miraculous coaching job.

2. Florida State — Remember the Jimbo Fisher national title? That seems like decades ago as this program has fallen further than any other in recent years and Mike Norvell has a ton of digging to do as the Seminoles have gone 21-26 the last four years.



3. Texas — There is no way this job should ever be No. 3 on any list like this, but for some reason coaches can’t get it right. Maybe Steve Sarkisian can use all the built-in advantages at Texas and get them back to the title hunt.

4. Penn State — It’s only been one down year, but that’s not easy to climb back from sometimes in such a competitive division. The talent is there but James Franklin needs to change a few things.

5. Virginia Tech — The days of Frank Beamer are long gone and this once dangerous program has turned average under Justin Fuente.

6. Rutgers — Greg Schiano is off to a solid start for sure and rebuilding at Rutgers is a little different than the others, but to get back to consistent bowl games like he had them years ago takes some work.

7. Arkansas — Arkansas used to be good, very good, but the SEC West has become a nightmare with Alabama leading the way and teams like LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and others rising up every few years.

8. South Carolina — The Gamecocks were a solid program under Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier but things have gone downhill fast and recruiting is more of a challenge with Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and others stepping up in recent years.

9. Michigan State — Remember when the Spartans were in the playoff a few years ago? It seems like longer and Mel Tucker has a heckuva job ahead of him in the second toughest division in football.

10. Louisville — They looked really good a couple of years ago and then this season happened. Kentucky is getting stronger in-state and the ACC will start to return to form. Will Louisville be one of the uprisers? This year was a joke.