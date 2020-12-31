CaliforniaPreps - Three-Point Stance: Predictions, 2021, season superlatives

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with playoff predictions, key players for next season’s run to the title and some team awards.

1. PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS

Mac Jones (AP Images)

It’s prediction time! Usually, this time of year I’m in Orlando or San Antonio juggling all-star game coverage with football stuff, but this year I have been able to focus completely on the College Football Playoff. And I see two easy wins in the semifinal. Alabama vs. Notre Dame — The Fighting Irish have had a solid season and have a very disciplined defense and strong running game on offense. But there is no way their defensive backs can stay with DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris will hurt the Fighting Irish in open space. Whether he’s catching it or running it, Harris brings those linebackers up and allows the deep middle of the field to be open for Smith and the rest of the Crimson Tide's receivers. And once Notre Dame falls behind by a couple of touchdowns, the rout is on. I think Alabama will pull away after a sloppy first quarter. Prediction: Alabama 45, Notre Dame 10 Clemson vs. Ohio State — Last year’s game was very close but Ohio State was a much better football team than it is this year while Clemson hasn’t lost as much. Trevor Lawrence should have his way with a very average Buckeyes secondary. Travis Etienne will get his yardage, possibly more through the air than on the ground. Justin Fields will be pressing a bit to bounce back from his poor Northwestern performance and Trey Sermon won’t be able to bail the team out. Having Chris Olave back is huge but the Buckeyes' passing game is more limited than last season and Fields will have a couple of picks. Clemson runs away in the fourth quarter. Prediction: Clemson 34, Ohio State 21

2. LOOKING AHEAD TO 2021

D'Eriq King (AP Images)

3. SOME 2020 SUPERLATIVES

Tom Allen (AP Images)