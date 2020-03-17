Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three Point Stance is measuring the strength of the teams in the Pac-12 on and off the field, looks at some big-time 2022 prospects on offense to keep an eye on and makes the top 10 returning playmakers to college football.

Let’s continue the weight room analogy with the Pac-12 and see who’s killing it and who should be run out of the gym.

POWER LIFTERS

Oregon — The only program that truly makes me feel confident in the conference is Oregon and it will be a national title contender.



STRONG AND STEADY



Utah — The Utes are a couple of pieces away from being a consistent playoff contender and you know it will always be good.



USC — This was a tough one. USC has been up and down and below their usual standards when it comes to on field results and recruiting, but we all know they will be in the mix every season.



Washington — The Huskies have a new coach and fell short of expectations last season but this is a roster loaded with talent.



ON THE COME UP



Arizona State — I questioned the hire of Herm Edwards as many did but he has the program going in the right direction.



Cal — Cal doesn’t get noticed much but they have a solid team and have been very good on defense.



NEEDS MORE GYM TIME

Stanford — Stanford is usually strong and steady and a competitor in the conference but everything fell apart last year so they have some changes to make.

Oregon State — I’ve been impressed with Jonathan Smith and the progress he has made with the Beavers, but more work needs to be done.

Washington State — Mike Leach is gone and things didn’t go that well last year, so it could be on the down slide.



WEAKLINGS

UCLA — Can Chip Kelly turn things around at UCLA? Neither recruiting or results on the field are looking good, as Kelly's tenure has been the worst two-year stretch at UCLA since World War II.



Colorado — Mel Tucker bailed and the Buffs have it rough when it comes to recruiting geographically.

Arizona — Kevin Sumlin has done nothing for the program so far and it appears to be the weakest overall team in the league.