Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman has thoughts on some important commitments coming up in the Mid-Atlantic, which teams are hot on the recruiting trail in the last month and the evolving NIL landscape at the high school level.



1. Three big commitments coming in the East

Paul Billups: Today The big, tough receiver out of the Tidewater region of Virginia is set to commit Wednesday afternoon. Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Michigan State will have hats on the table, but it's hard to see a scenario where the Tar Heels don't end up getting his commitment. Billups has a ton of connections to the North Carolina program and has been on campus at least four times in the last year, more than any other school.

Kaveion Keys: Aug. 27 Keys has been a priority for multiple teams since his recruitment really began at the end of January. Virginia Tech is battling Penn State and North Carolina for this in-state prospect but it looks like he'll end up with James Franklin and the Nittany Lions or Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. Odds are good that North Carolina will come out with this commitment, continuing to bring in talent from its northern neighbor. Last year the Tar Heels signed seven players from Virginia and they'd have a total of five this year if Billups and Keys add their names to the list.

Desmond Umeozulu: Aug. 29 Umeozulu's recruitment is winding down and where he'll end up has become less clear. Ohio State had all the momentum until a few weeks ago. Since then, there has been more talk about the Gamecocks than the Buckeyes. This race isn't over and Umeozulu will be one to watch all the way to the Early Signing Period. Umeozulu took visits to both schools along with Pittsburgh and North Carolina back in June. Ohio State got my FutureCast prediction in July but it's on very shaky ground right now.

2. High school NIL

Another Name, Image, and Likeness milestone came and went on Monday when KONGiQ Sports Performance and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, one of the top high school football programs in the nation, announced they had entered into a NIL agreement. Every player in the St. John Bosco program will earn money in exchange for posting content on social media and on the KONGiQ app. While the deal isn't expected to be nearly as lucrative as the reported NIL deals for top 2023 prospects, this is a huge deal for high school players around the country. Bosco's NIL deal is believed to be the first of its kind and more are coming. Remember when everybody was flipping out about the alleged $1 million deal Travis Hunter got from Jackson State? Now five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava allegedly has a $7 or $8 million NIL deal. Expect the value of these team-wide NIL deals to go up too. Right now there are fewer than 20 states that allow high school athletes to sign NIL deals. Of the four big recruiting hotbeds (California, Florida, Texas, and Georgia), California is the only one that will let prospects capitalize on their Name, Image, and Likeness. As these team-wide NIL deals get more and more valuable, expect players from around the country to start transferring to these schools. Dozens of top prospects already transfer to another state during each offseason but it will be interesting to see how quickly other states fall in line if dozens of top prospects from one state start transferring to another.

3. Hot teams from the last month