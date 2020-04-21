National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance drops new football recruiting power rankings, looks at the top returning tacklers for next season and identifies a few programs USC QB transfer J.T. Daniels should consider.

I’ve decided to make up my own power rankings for college football recruiting. Is it backed by a mathematical formula? Nope. Do people get to vote on it? Not a chance. This is all me. So here are the top-10 recruiting programs in the country based on the last few years.

Georgia — I don’t care how good anyone else is currently recruiting, Kirby Smart sets the bar these days and Georgia can't be counted out for another recruiting title.

Ohio State — Ryan Day has the Buckeyes recruiting at an even higher level than Urban Meyer did. Okay, maybe they’re even, but either way it’s impressive.

Clemson — An offer from Dabo Swinney and the Tigers is now the most coveted offer in college football recruiting and Clemson is getting super picky. This shows they can choose rather than recruit in many cases.

Alabama — Nick Saban is still the best recruiter in the business and Alabama will get theirs. Anything less than a top-five finish is considered a failure, so the bar is still high.

LSU — Ed Orgeron could always recruit but now with a national title in his pocket and coming off an amazing recruiting class, LSU can now recruit nationally.

Florida — The Gators have more interest from elite prospects than they’ve had in a long time and they are separating themselves from Miami and Florida State.

Oregon — Mario Cristobal has the Ducks recruiting at a level we haven’t seen before and their national reach is impressive. They are the “it” team in the Pac-12.

Michigan — The Wolverines are falling behind Ohio State as far as roster talent and recruiting, but they are still a national power.

Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies recruiting really well. They always finish high but he has to take them up a notch.

Texas, Oklahoma — OK, naming both is a cop-out but how do you choose between the two when recruiting is so close?