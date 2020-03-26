Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance looks at a snapshot of 2021 recruiting efforts in the Big Ten, previews next week's 2022 rankings and gives you five opening weekend games to watch.

It's time to take a look at how recruiting is shaping up in each Power Five conference. Today I’ll look at the Big Ten with a few superlatives.

Hot Start: Ohio State — The Buckeyes are the No. 1 team in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings and are on the minds of so many top prospects that they could become the first northern school to win the Rivals.com recruiting title. That’s how well they are doing.

Biggest Recruiting Get: DE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State — Sawyer is the lone five-star committed to the Big Ten and is a top-10 talent. It’s not a stretch for Ohio State to land a top defensive end or an in-state star, but he’s the alpha dog for now.

Biggest Recruiting Loss: OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame — Is it really big loss when the Big Ten loses a recruit to Notre Dame, especially an Indiana kid? Yes, it is. The Irish aren’t in the Big Ten last I checked and they recruit the Midwest hard, which makes them an enemy of the conference.

Slowing Down: Penn State — OK, I don’t really mean it because Penn State will end up recruiting a top-15 class. But only two commitments so far and both are three-stars? That’s a slight concern.

Steady Eddie: Michigan — Michigan only has three commitments as well but all three are elite prospects at their positions and all four-stars. That’s what we expect from the Wolverines. A little more quantity would be nice though.

As Expected: Iowa, Wisconsin — The Hawkeyes and the Badgers continue to recruit at a very solid level and are luring more four-stars and developing more three-stars than they have in recent years. And that’s expected based on some solid seasons.

Must Keep: DT Damon Payne — The state of Michigan is loaded this year and Payne plays a position hard to find. The conference can’t lose him like it did with Justin Rogers last year.

Out-of-State Grab: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan — It’s a toss up between McCarthy and Kyle McCord who is headed to Ohio State. The Buckeyes are getting enough attention, so I’ll give some to Michigan.

In-State Keep: OT Teddy Prochozka, Nebraska — The State of Nebraska doesn’t produce a ton of Rivals100 prospects, so when it does, the Huskers need to keep them home. Prochozka could be a monster.

Surprise Start: Maryland — The Terps' season was nothing to write home about, so having nine early commitments with most rated three-stars or above is a strong start for Mike Locksley.

New Coach ‘Crootin: Rutgers — Greg Schiano can recruit and he’s off to a nice and strong start in his second stint at Rutgers. The quality so far is very solid.

Hot Seat Recruiting: Lovie Smith, Illinois — OK, before Illini fans get all upset, I don’t think Lovie is on the hot seat anymore. Or at least not as hot as his seat has been. But who else can I pick? The Big Ten is loaded with coaches who appear to be stable and safe in their jobs for now.