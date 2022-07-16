Three-Point Stance: Arch Manning, Mike Gundy, 2025 names
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has thoughts on Arch Manning's five-star discussion, recent comments made by Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and five names to watch in the West for the 2025 class:
ARCH MANNING FIVE-STAR TALK
Comments were made this week that Arch Manning might not be a five-star and that if his name was ‘Arch Smith’ he definitely wouldn’t be one.
Wrong.
The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman standout is a phenomenal player. He has all the arm talent necessary. He’s way advanced in terms of maturity and understanding the position and there are a few things that need to be cleared up here.
It’s the summer and sometimes people say things for attention or to stir discussion on social media. I get it. I understand the world we live in. But there were also reasons why Nick Saban was stationed at Manning’s basketball game and Texas made him its No. 1 priority and why Georgia was fighting until the bitter end.
It’s not because Manning is an average football player with a great last name. And this argument that if his last name was ‘Smith’ his ranking would be somehow drastically different is not worth a discussion.
His name is Arch Manning and he owns everything that comes with it. On top of having advanced skills as a quarterback, his family name holds a lot of weight. He can literally go to any one of three of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the position to pick their brains, get pointers, lean on for advice.
The Mannings are winners. All of a sudden we think Arch Manning is going to be a flameout failure? Nonsense. And if that happens, we’re going to bet on the side of a kid who not only has the family pedigree but all the requisite tools on and off the field to be great.
Manning is not a guarantee to stay No. 1 in the 2023 class or even the No. 1 quarterback. There are no sacred cows. But to think he looks like a three-star quarterback is absurd.
GUNDY MAKES SOME VALID POINTS
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said he was joking about not having Oklahoma and Texas in Big 12 meetings but the saying “many a truth is said in jest,” has never been more true.
Whether he was kidding or not, I agree with Gundy’s sentiment.
I hold no grudge against the Longhorns and Sooners leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. There’s far more exposure and especially money - and it's all about money. I get why those two programs are doing it.
But the Big 12 should be able to move on without those two programs in the room hearing about strategy, vision and the future of the conference they don’t want to be a part of. If someone was leaving my company for a competitor, would I welcome them into our planning sessions so they could know what’s happening down the road?
I don’t know the legality of disallowing them in the room. It just feels like a woman breaking up with her boyfriend but they live together and he has to stay in the apartment for another year or so until he can find a new place. It’s just awkward and certainly not beneficial to the woman.
It’s also no joke that Bedlam looks like it’s ending. That is one of the best rivalries in all of sports even if the Sooners have dominated it over the years.
2025 NAMES TO WATCH OUT WEST
The 2023 class is going into its senior year and the 2024 prospects are looking to make a statement in their junior campaigns, but there will be a whole host of 2025 players who have already emerged on the scene or will look for a breakout season.
Here is a look at five in the West we’re watching:
Arron White: Better known as “Jett”, White is already committed to USC and has the length and playmaking ability to be special as a defensive back. The Orange, Calif., standout is also training with the person who got Kayvon Thibodeaux prepared for the NFL combine so the focus is there. He will visit Oklahoma and Oregon later this month but remains locked in with the Trojans.
Douglas Utu: The Las Vegas Bishop Gorman prospect is quiet off the field but a mauler on it and he looked great at last month's Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta, among other events. Utu does not get pushed around, he has a strong base and does an excellent job of getting his hands on people without holding. Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State and others are involved.
Daryus Dixson: Dixson could be the next big-time cornerback at powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. With nearly a dozen offers already, Dixson has been super impressive this offseason and could take over for Domani Jackson as the big, physical corner in that defense.
Bear Tenney: Although he’s a 2025 prospect, Tenney might already be one of the better tight ends regardless of class. He looks great at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, has already warranted the attention of elite SEC programs and had one of the nicest catches all offseason with an outstretched grab at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge. The Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton prospect is going to be special.
Jordon Davison: The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running back already looks ready for the pounding of college football. Davison is 5-foot-11 and 213 pounds of pure muscle. Texas, Georgia, Ohio State (the dream school) and Alabama are most seriously involved. Originally from Northern California, Davison is connected to the same people that have had Joe Mixon, Najee Harris and Raleek Brown. He could be next.