CaliforniaPreps - Three-Point Play: Short season, Breon Pass, DMV standouts

The Pac-12 won’t have basketball until at least January of 2021. Will more follow? A two-sport star has made his decision and some thoughts from a day in Washington, D.C. National analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans team up for today’s Three-Point-Play.

While the coronavirus pandemic has dominated headlines for almost half a year, the reality of how it will impact the future of college sports didn’t really start to sink in until football and fall sports started getting canceled. However, things started to hit closer to home in the college basketball world Wednesday when the Pac-12 announced that it was suspending all sports until at least January 2021. This effectively shut down the non-conference season for the league and to say the industry is talking is an understatement. The Big East canceled all fall sports on Thursday but said basketball is unaffected for now.



We deal with college coaches and prospects on a daily basis. High school prospects aren’t thinking too far ahead and the feedback from them is that they aren’t worried about their college future. So a cut in season length for 2020 isn’t yet impacting their decisions. Coaches on the other hand are talking and they are nervous about what this could mean.

The overwhelming thought has been that while football may be in trouble, there is still time to figure out how to make a college hoops season work. The Pac-12’s decision is an aggressive slap in the face to those still clinging to the “we have time to figure it out” school of thought and the slap is saying that it is time to stop thinking there is still time. There isn’t any more time to figure this out and after several conversations with coaches over the past few days, they are nervous more conferences will follow.

We don’t know yet what will happen in other conferences and, unlike the Pac-12, most are still trying to figure out football and other fall sports first. But, that first domino to fall is a big one and it gives others reasons to do the same. If that happens the big boys will still be alright. Sure there will be a loss of revenue – and lets be real, that was going to happen this season anyway – but the impact this could have on the budgets of smaller programs who rely on traveling around the country being paid to play major schools could be titanic and long lasting.

In the meantime, all sorts of solutions are being discussed. Some Pac-12 assistants shared that they think others will follow suit and that the NCAA could step in and move the NCAA Tournament back a few months. That would allow for time to play a non-conference season in January and February. There is talk of bubbles being put together. You name an option, it is on the table.

The next one to two weeks are going to be crucial in saving the college basketball season as we are used to seeing it and unfortunately, the Pac-12 pushing things back is likely a sign of what is to come.