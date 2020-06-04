The Rivals150 Rankings are updated for the upcoming graduating classes. Who sits with the best and who is less appealing? Rivals analyst Corey Evans examines each collectively, and also reveals the latest with two juniors that have enjoyed a high-major breakthrough this spring.

MORE: Roundtable on 2021 position rankings



1. Which class is best?

Emoni Bates (Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB)

We have finalized the Rivals150 Rankings for the 2020-2022 classes for the spring, putting to bed the 2020 class for the last time, and extending the 2022 classes to the complete 150. While getting a greater grasp of the 2023 class is difficult at the moment, this might be the final chance to rank the three upcoming classes before the 2020 class enrolls in college. So, have at it, from the strongest to weakest. 1. 2022: This could change if Jon Kuminga makes the move into the 2020 class later this summer, but for now, the 2022 class looks to be the strongest. There is a transcendent talent atop that many believe is the best since LeBron James in Emoni Bates, two physical specimens, Jalen Duren and Chris Livingston, and a bevy of others that will impact an NBA playing floor in due time. There is already plenty of depth that the 2022 class can provide that should also leave a mark on the college game. 2. 2020: Just like in the 2022 class, there is another big three atop featuring Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and Evan Mobley, plus, a plethora of versatility with BJ Boston, Ziaire Williams and Scottie Barnes, all of whom should enjoy illustrious careers within the sport. Beyond the special collection is another group that might not have the upside that the aforementioned elite do, but possess great promise that should treat them well in the coming years. If Kuminga joins the class, the 2020 crop reigns supreme. 3. 2021: Maybe this position would have been different if the travel season would have commenced this summer and more eyeballs would have been placed on those that sit outside the periphery. Then again, the same sentiment could be made for the 2022 class and that hasn’t detracted from how promising it already looks. Even with Kuminga, this group is the worst of the three and while that doesn’t do anything to subtract from Pat Baldwin, Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren, there is a dearth for elite talent and also quality depth throughout the Rivals150 compared to the former two.

2. Tschetter's stock continues to rise

A few weeks ago, we introduced Will Tschetter to the nation as an emerging forward from Minnesota who was just beginning to see a bevy of mid-majors prioritize and a few others high-majors show interest. Much has changed since then; Tschetter has slid into the 2021 Rivals150 Rankings and has also become a high-major prospect. Just this week, the coaching staffs at Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska have decided that Tschetter was good enough and have offered him a scholarship. I wouldn’t be surprised if Tschetter picks up more this summer. The question then becomes how long Tschetter will take before he makes his college commitment. While on-campus recruiting is still barred due to the ongoing pandemic, Tschetter told Rivals.com this week that he is not sure if he will even take visits before committing. Like we have already seen this spring, when you know, you know, which has led to a plethora of juniors committing earlier in the process compared to previous years; whether Tschetter does so is anyone’s guess. Maybe Tschetter decides to stick with some of the original programs that had recruited him prior to his breakout; Colorado State and Northern Iowa are two that he discussed as regularly being in contact with. However, Michigan may be the school that has recruited him the hardest within the past month. Whether that equates to a commitment to the Wolverines or not remains the question for one of the top stock boosters of the spring.

3. Sochan begins to emerge