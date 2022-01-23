The Wommack Awards: Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU - The Polynesian Bowl has wrapped up so it’s time for the Wommack Awards. Here is a look back at the week as we hand out some hardware:

THE MAIN CHARACTER

Even before he officially took over the No. 1 overall spot in the 2022 class, Hunter let it be known that he considered himself the best. He kept that same energy all week in Hawaii and took things to another level during Saturday's game. He led his team in receptions with five and also had a touchdown-saving interception. Hunter played as many snaps as he could on both sides of the ball and was impressive on both sides, showing why he has held onto the top spot for so long.

*****

MR. PERSONALITY

Iuli started the week off by lighting up the room with his personality during media day and he kept that energy going throughout the week. Whether it was getting his teammates fired up, breaking the tension with a laugh or talking with the media, Iuli was a constant presence throughout the week. He also impressed with his play on the field, making his week in Hawaii a resounding success. Oregon, USC and Miami continue to battle for his commitment.

*****

SMOOTH OPERATOR

Originally from Hawaii, McMillan had his own personal cheering section at Saturday's game full of friends and family that seemed to make up about 20 percent of the overall crowd. It didn't take long for McMillan to give them something to cheer for as he led his team with five catches for 62 yards. He never had the big play breakout that he's known for, but he made getting open look easy, just like he did all week during practice. McMillan should have an instant impact in Tuscon.

*****

CREATE-A-PLAYER

The Miami signee looks like he could easily be an elite level basketball player with his build and in his uniform he looks like he could walk right into a game of Madden. Skinner has elite size and speed and he flashed both by hauling in two passes for 54 yards during Saturday's game. Consistency catching the ball has always been a bugaboo for Skinner, but if he continues to work on that aspect of his game it wouldn't be shocking to see him be a star at the next level and beyond.

*****

THE GAMER

Linebackers are regulated to mostly drills and not a lot of action at all-star events but when the lights came on during Saturday night's game, Barham made the most of his opportunities. He was around the ball all night and he helped his team seal the victory with a pick-six after dropping back in pass coverage. At his size, Barham will big body coming off the edge but he showed this week that will have no problem dropping back into coverage either.

*****

LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE

After impressing with his play at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Coleman picked up right where he left off upon arriving in Hawaii. He had several big plays during the week of practice, including beating Hunter deep once for a big play and closing out Friday's practice with a 50-yard touchdown catch. He's so quick with the ball in his hands but make no mistake, Coleman just isn't a slot receiver. He's a deep threat on the outside and he will surely put up his share of big plays at the next level.

*****

STUDENT OF THE GAME

Martin was lucky enough get coached all week by Doug Williams, the former Washington quarterback and MVP of Super Bowl XXII and the two formed an immediate bond. It seemed like every chance he could get Martin was picking Williams' brain and was genuinely listening for every bit of coaching he could get. Martin is headed to UCLA to play for Chip Kelly and is actually already enrolled in classes, so the fact that he still elected to take part in the game and was engaged as he was shows just how much the experience meant to him.

*****

THE COMPETITOR

Having to lineup against Hunter and Coleman is no easy task but Stephens took it upon himself to go toe-to-toe with each during Saturday's game and showed no signs of backing down. There was plenty of chirping going on from both sides and even when he allowed a catch, Stephens didn't hang his head, he hung in and was ready to battle on the next snap. He has great size and length and has the potential to be a lockdown corner at the next level.

*****

THE MYSTERY MAN

Every year there is a prospect that takes their recruitment beyond Signing Day and it appears that this year's will be Conerly. He's already taken official visits to Michigan and Oklahoma but also has schools like Oregon, Washington, Miami and USC in the mix and won't be able to take all of his trips until March at the earliest. That makes predicting where he will land nearly impossible and he's likely to keep fans guessing all the way until the end.

*****

ANGER MANAGEMENT