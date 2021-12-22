The top WRs still available in the 2022 class

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star committed to Notre Dame in August and it looked like his recruitment was over. But things changed. There were concerns over how much the Irish were passing the ball and then Lincoln Riley was hired at USC, which perked his interest in the Trojans again. Williams is now down to USC and UCLA and will announce at the All-American Bowl, and it looks like the Trojans lead. Joining Mater Dei teammates Raleek Brown and Domani Jackson at USC would not be a shock.

Florida State and Oregon were the two schools to watch for Coleman in recent months, but when coach Mario Cristobal went to Miami the Hurricanes got the four-star receiver to visit and they are now under serious consideration. Coleman has had the longest relationship with the Seminoles' coaching staff, so that could be a major factor when it’s time to decide, but Miami is now pushing much harder with Cristobal on board. USC should also be watched with Lincoln Riley there because the Trojans could steal him away as well.

The four-star from Southlake (Texas) Carroll was committed to Boston College since the summer, but he recently backed off that pledge. It’s not completely clear which schools are most involved with the big-bodied receiver, but one school to watch will be SMU, since the Mustangs have continued to show interest throughout his recruitment.

Wilson’s recruitment has gone quiet in recent months, but the four-star receiver from Lancaster, Texas, does have some schools still showing a lot of interest in him. Grambling, Vanderbilt, SMU, Kansas State and Alabama are the five schools Wilson said have been reaching out the most, so we will see how it plays out into the Late Signing Period.

Trent had been committed to Michigan from March to October but then backed off that pledge following a visit to Louisville. However, as the fall continued into the winter neither the Wolverines nor the Cardinals pursued the Harper Woods, Mich., standout as much, and it’s unclear where his recruitment stands. Going the junior college route might not be out of the question.



