The top cornerbacks still available in the 2022 class

With a final four of Rutgers, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ole Miss, Igbinosun is going to announce his final choice at the All-American Bowl on Jan 8. The former Scarlet Knights commit took official visits to Tennessee, Kentucky and Ole Miss this fall, and he also took one to Duke back in June. Ole Miss has done a great job recruiting Igbinosun and has leaned on its connections to New Jersey in assistant coaches Chris Partridge and Marquise Watson. The Rebels are in the best position heading into his announcement, but don't count out the other three contenders.

Florence decommitted from Oregon once Mario Cristobal left for Miami and he is working on evaluating his options as the calendar turns to January. USC got an official visit from Florence the weekend before the December signing day and the Trojans are in good shape at the moment. Miami will get Florence for an official visit in January and the Hurricanes are hoping they pick up significant momentum in his recruitment while they have him on campus. Oklahoma and Florida are also involved with Florence, and they're hoping to get him for a visit before he announces a commitment.

Mississippi State, Baylor and Missouri are just a few of the teams involved in Terrell's recruitment. All three were pushing for him prior to the Early Signing Period, but a new offer from USC could complicate the situation. LSU is also keeping tabs on Terrell with a little more than a month before the February signing day. With track times of 10.72 in the 100 meters and 21.06 in the 200 meters, college coaches are jumping at the chance to add him to this recruiting class late in the cycle.

Alexander's recruitment was going strong heading into this past season, but things have slowed significantly for him. Miami, UCF, Florida, West Virginia and FIU were some of his standouts, but spots filled up quickly. Teams are still keeping in contact with Alexander, but he hasn't tipped his hand on which schools he'll try to visit in January.

