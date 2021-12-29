The top cornerbacks still available in the 2022 class
The top-ranked cornerbacks have signed their National Letters of Intent, but there are still two four-stars that haven't announced their commitments. A few highly rated three-star cornerbacks are also still figuring out which team they'll play for at the next level.
Take a look at where things stand in the recruitment of the top five unsigned cornerbacks.
BEST STILL AVAILABLE: QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DT | DE | LB
EARLY SIGNING PERIOD REPORT CARDS: ACC | Big 12 | Big Ten | SEC | Pac-12
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
With a final four of Rutgers, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ole Miss, Igbinosun is going to announce his final choice at the All-American Bowl on Jan 8. The former Scarlet Knights commit took official visits to Tennessee, Kentucky and Ole Miss this fall, and he also took one to Duke back in June.
Ole Miss has done a great job recruiting Igbinosun and has leaned on its connections to New Jersey in assistant coaches Chris Partridge and Marquise Watson. The Rebels are in the best position heading into his announcement, but don't count out the other three contenders.
*****
Florence decommitted from Oregon once Mario Cristobal left for Miami and he is working on evaluating his options as the calendar turns to January. USC got an official visit from Florence the weekend before the December signing day and the Trojans are in good shape at the moment.
Miami will get Florence for an official visit in January and the Hurricanes are hoping they pick up significant momentum in his recruitment while they have him on campus. Oklahoma and Florida are also involved with Florence, and they're hoping to get him for a visit before he announces a commitment.
*****
Mississippi State, Baylor and Missouri are just a few of the teams involved in Terrell's recruitment. All three were pushing for him prior to the Early Signing Period, but a new offer from USC could complicate the situation.
LSU is also keeping tabs on Terrell with a little more than a month before the February signing day. With track times of 10.72 in the 100 meters and 21.06 in the 200 meters, college coaches are jumping at the chance to add him to this recruiting class late in the cycle.
*****
Alexander's recruitment was going strong heading into this past season, but things have slowed significantly for him. Miami, UCF, Florida, West Virginia and FIU were some of his standouts, but spots filled up quickly.
Teams are still keeping in contact with Alexander, but he hasn't tipped his hand on which schools he'll try to visit in January.
*****
Hood had been committed to Boston College since May of 2020 but he did not sign in the Early Signing Period and the two have since mutually parted ways. The Baltimore St. Frances standout initially chose Boston College over Maryland, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and a few others.
Hood will try to reconnect with other college coaches and take more visits between now and the February signing day, but if he is unsuccessful he will go the junior college route.