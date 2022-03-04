The latest with 2024 four-star Aydin Breland
Alabama is hosting plenty of big names this weekend and among them will be four-star Aydin Breland. The 2024 defensive lineman from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei will be heading down to Tuscaloosa this weekend but has more visits in mind for later this spring. Meanwhile, Breland is still feeling the love from a West Coast school he visited in January.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news