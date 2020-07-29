CaliforniaPreps - The five best WR groups in college football

*****

1. ALABAMA

Devonta Smith (AP Images)

This one is easy, as the combination of Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle is ridiculous and almost unfair. Even with Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs gone the Alabama passing offense will be ridiculous as expected. Depth behind the two is questionable, however, but you know there will be talent to step up.

2. LSU

Ja'Marr Chase (AP Images)

OK, so maybe it’s not such a runaway, right? LSU has the best wide receiver in the country in Ja’Marr Chase, and Terrace Marshall scored 13 touchdowns last season and could have a breakout year with Justin Jefferson gone. Trey Palmer is also set for a big year as a former five-star recruit, and there is some big-time freshmen help coming as well.

3. OHIO STATE

Chris Olave (AP Images)

You could make an argument for Ohio State being No. 1 here, based on depth and the outstanding youth in the program. Chris Olave is one of the best receivers in the Big Ten, and Garrett Wilson is expected to have a monster breakout year. And with two five-stars and a high four-star coming in as freshmen this group could be ridiculous.

4. PURDUE

Rondale Moore (AP Images)

Rondale Moore is one of the most dynamic players in the country, and losing him to injury last year allowed freshman David Bell to shine. Now the Boilermakers have one of the best duos in the country, and Amad Anderson Jr., Milton Wright and Jackson Anthrop as well as some talented incoming freshmen make this a deep position.

5. NORTH CAROLINA

Dazz Newsome (AP Images)

Dazz Newsome and Dynami Brown are an incredible combination for UNC as both surpassed 1,000 yards last season, and there is depth behind them as well. The Tar Heels could be higher on this list if you argued with me a bit. The difference between Ohio State, Purdue and UNC is minimal.

