CaliforniaPreps - The five best WR groups in college football

The five best WR groups in college football
Fingers are crossed for a football season, as we will continue to have hope and preview the season. This week, I started a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I continue with the wide receivers.
*****
1. ALABAMA
This one is easy, as the combination of Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle is ridiculous and almost unfair. Even with Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs gone the Alabama passing offense will be ridiculous as expected. Depth behind the two is questionable, however, but you know there will be talent to step up.
*****
2. LSU
OK, so maybe it’s not such a runaway, right? LSU has the best wide receiver in the country in Ja’Marr Chase, and Terrace Marshall scored 13 touchdowns last season and could have a breakout year with Justin Jefferson gone. Trey Palmer is also set for a big year as a former five-star recruit, and there is some big-time freshmen help coming as well.
*****
3. OHIO STATE
You could make an argument for Ohio State being No. 1 here, based on depth and the outstanding youth in the program. Chris Olave is one of the best receivers in the Big Ten, and Garrett Wilson is expected to have a monster breakout year. And with two five-stars and a high four-star coming in as freshmen this group could be ridiculous.
*****
4. PURDUE
Rondale Moore is one of the most dynamic players in the country, and losing him to injury last year allowed freshman David Bell to shine. Now the Boilermakers have one of the best duos in the country, and Amad Anderson Jr., Milton Wright and Jackson Anthrop as well as some talented incoming freshmen make this a deep position.
*****
5. NORTH CAROLINA
Dazz Newsome and Dynami Brown are an incredible combination for UNC as both surpassed 1,000 yards last season, and there is depth behind them as well. The Tar Heels could be higher on this list if you argued with me a bit. The difference between Ohio State, Purdue and UNC is minimal.
*****
NEWS AND NOTES
Oklahoma has to be immediately mentioned with the depth of talent at wide receiver despite the loss of CeeDee Lamb. Charleston Rambo leads the way, but watch for one of the three five-star signees from 2019 to break out. Or two or all three. ... Clemson will be just fine at wide receiver, even with the loss of Justyn Ross for the season, because the Tigers are so loaded with talent. Amari Rodgers has a chance to break out, and Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson are the two next great ones. ... USC could make a case with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns. ... Any team with Rashod Bateman is a threat and Chris Autman-Bell should step in for Tyler Johnson at Minnesota and have a big year. ... TuTu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick are dominant for the Louisville offense. ... I love George Pickens at Georgia and the passing game might not take a huge step forward, but he alone should be tough to stop. ... I like Tylen Wallace at Oklahoma State a ton as well, and Dillon Stoner and Braydon Johnson stepped up last when he was injured.