CaliforniaPreps - The five best cornerback groups in college football

The five best cornerback groups in college football
Fingers are crossed for a football season with the pandemic, but we will continue to have hope and preview the season. Last week, I started a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I continue today with the cornerbacks.
1. LSU
You could make an argument that Derek Stingley Jr. was the best defensive back in the country last season as a true freshman, so a year of maturation should only make him better. Kary Vincent provides plenty of talent on the other side.
2. OREGON
The Ducks have a deep, talented group, highlighted by senior Thomas Graham. Mykeal Wright and Deommodore Lenoir would also be stars on many teams.
3. ALABAMA
While there are a few question marks in the secondary, having Patrick Surtain back will automatically make the group one of the top in the country. Look for Josh Jobe to emerge this fall.
4. OHIO STATE
The Buckeyes have become a factory for producing NFL defensive backs, with Shaun Wade being the current star. Future star Sevyn Banks is already ready to emerge in Columbus.
5. WASHINGTON
Elijah Molden is one of the more under-appreciated players in the country and anchors a strong Huskies’ defensive secondary. Keith Taylor and Trent McDuffie can also make a name for themselves this fall.
Odds and ends: Georgia brings back plenty of experience with Eric Stokes. ... Paulson Adebo at Stanford has been one of the more productive defensive backs in the country over the last two seasons. ... USC has a talented duo in Olaijah Griffin and Isaac Taylor-Stuart. ... Derion Kendrick is poised for a breakout season at Clemson. ... Camryn Bynum at Cal should be receiving more attention after a big 2019 season.