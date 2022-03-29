The biggest rankings questions surrounding the McDonald's All-American Game

CHICAGO – The 2022 McDonald's All-American Game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday and, as always, will feature a long list of future college and professional stars. In addition to showing off the future of the sport, however, the game will have rankings implications. Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy will be courtside for the game and has a look at some of the biggest rankings questions he hopes to have answered.

WHO’S NO. 1?

Dariq Whitehead sits atop the rankings heap as things stand, but the Duke signee won’t be out of the woods from that standpoint until things are finalized next month. On Tuesday night, he’ll share the court with a number of players looking to take his crown, including No. 3 overall Dereck Lively and No. 4 overall Nick Smith. Both Smith and Lively are serious threats to overtake Whitehead in the final update, but each has something left to prove. When it comes to Lively, the production needs to match the potential. The 7-footer’s ceiling is the highest of all the candidates, but his production sometimes doesn’t match his potential when he plays elite competition. Tuesday night will provide him with the opportunity to make a statement on that front. Smith, on the other hand, needs to take a step forward as a facilitator and prove that his celebrated scoring ability holds up against the type of competition he’ll encounter at the McDonald’s game. He’s drawn rave reviews at the practices leading into the game, so what he does on Tuesday night could take him a long way.

*****

HOW WILL THE TEXAS GUARDS SHAKE OUT?

Cason Wallace and Keyonte George currently sit at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively, and there isn’t much to separate the two from a rankings standpoint. Wallace’s length and defensive versatility are what gave him the edge in the last update but it’s increasingly difficult to ignore the constant production of George, who often takes over games on the offensive end. Both played elite competition this high school season, but the crafty George ended the season with some particularly strong individual performances. Both will take the court on Tuesday and each will have an opportunity to make a statement about where they should fall in the final Rivals150 update.

*****

WHAT OF KEL’El WARE?

A 7-footer with a long list of promising tools, Kel'ei Ware’s trajectory has been overwhelmingly positive since this time last year. The Oregon signee is still a bit raw but seems to become more skilled by month, so he’ll have a lot of eyes on him in Chicago. Ware is already a force on the defensive end when it comes to changing and blocking shots. He has the touch around the rim to become a real offensive weapon on the college level, but is in the process of adding weight and developing more diverse post moves. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Ware live, so it’ll be fascinating to see how far he’s come from a polish standpoint in the last few months.

*****

WHO WILL STEAL THE SHOW?

The McDonald’s game provides a big stage for a prospect or two to jump up the rankings significantly based on a performance against elite competition. Of course the concept of a “surprise performer,” flies in the face of any exercises attempting to predict which prospect will steal the show, but there are some intriguing candidates. Both Amari Bailey and Dillon Mitchell could fit the bill. There has never been much doubt when it comes to Bailey’s talent, but the UCLA signee has missed a healthy chunk of the last year due to injury and a decision to sit out much of his final grassroots season. He’s been mostly impressive when he takes the floor, but the recent sample size on his game is smaller than most. Some NBA people see Bailey as a top-three player in this class, and the McDonald’s game could provide the guard with an opportunity to back up such claims. The case of Mitchell is the case of a hyper-athletic, one-and-done upside player known primarily as one of the best defenders in the country. He’s spent his senior season developing an offensive identity, however, and has taken undeniable steps forward on that front. The all-star setting will provide the five-star prospect with a stage to showcase his game and prove that he’s more than just a freak athlete and defensive stopper. If Mitchell proves to be even a vaguely reliable shooter, his eventual stock will soar.

*****

HOW MUCH CAN KIJANI WRIGHT HELP HIMSELF?