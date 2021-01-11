CaliforniaPreps - The 10 most important commitments of the 2021 cycle

There were many big commitments throughout the 2021 recruiting cycle, but these are 10 that especially stand out. As we continue to review the class heading into the late signing period, here are the 10 most important pledges this cycle.

1. Korey Foreman to USC

Overview: The five-star defensive end and No. 1 prospect in California made an early commitment to Clemson and it looked like he was off the market - another big-time in-state miss for USC - but that pledge lasted only about three months before he reopened things again. Foreman was serious about LSU, serious about Georgia, serious about Clemson again and take a very close look at Arizona State as well but USC continued to recruit him and sold him on the program as he committed to the Trojans late in the process. With his physical and athletic ability, Foreman could have a massive early impact on USC’s defense. Farrell’s take: Foreman is the No. 3 prospect in the land but this is by far the most important commitment for 2021 for any program. Clay Helton and USC needed this win badly to send a message to the rest of college football that they won’t keep losing elite recruits close to home. Foreman’s commitment has done just that.

2. James Williams to Miami

Overview: So many top South Florida prospects leave for other programs, but Manny Diaz won big with five-star safety James Williams, who it seemed was leaning to Georgia for a long time in his recruitment but instead picked the Hurricanes.

He’s the first five-star signee for the ‘Canes since the 2018 class and he’s a local prospect who could help recruiting in the area. Plus, he’s super talented and versatile and could have a huge impact on the back end. Farrell’s take: Williams was supposed to be a done deal for Georgia but Miami fought strong to keep him home and this is the kind of talent the Hurricanes can’t afford to lose.

3. Xavier Worthy to Michigan

Overview: Worthy committed to Michigan over Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, LSU and Auburn in July and his commitment did not look like there was going to be any movement even as the Wolverines struggled through this past season. But in the final weeks before the early signing period, Worthy took a trip to Alabama and that usually bodes well for the Crimson Tide.

Torn between the two schools, Worthy stuck with the Wolverines and he could be a major addition because he has dynamic speed and playmaking ability. If Michigan gets him the ball, big things should happen. Farrell’s take: Speed is needed at Michigan at skill positions and hitting states like California is key as well. It was huge for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines to keep Worthy away from Alabama after a strong push.

4. Emeka Egbuka to Ohio State

Overview: A long list of schools eventually got narrowed down to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington. The Buckeyes were always the front-runner in his recruitment for many reasons but also because the five-star receiver didn’t have the opportunity to take many more visits.

After a long wait, Egbuka was finally able to see Oklahoma and it looked like the Sooners were surging in his recruitment but as decision day came, it was still Ohio State that landed him. A physical, smooth receiver with speed, Egbuka can do it all. Farrell’s take: Egbuka has a chance to be an immediate star and continues to show how elite Ohio State recruiting is on a national scale.

5. Thomas Fidone to Nebraska

Overview: Ranked as the top tight end nationally and living just an hour from Nebraska’s campus, Fidone was a major target for Scott Frost in this recruiting class and the Huskers got their man. From early on in Fidone’s recruitment, Nebraska looked like a major contender since he grew up a fan of the program and lived close but many other high-end programs gave chase with Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and others in the mix. Farrell’s take: Nebraska couldn’t afford to lose this one as he grew up a fan of the Huskers and lived so close. This won’t change the landscape of college football like some others, but it’s key for Nebraska moving forward.

6. Terrence Lewis to Maryland

Overview: Lewis was first committed to Florida for a few months early in his recruitment. Then the high four-star linebacker pledged to Tennessee and that one stuck from late April all the way to late November when he once again reopened his recruitment. It came down to Maryland and Miami along with the Vols on Jan. 2 and the Terrapins scored a big recruiting victory by pulling Lewis out of South Florida despite limited involvement throughout his recruitment. With his skill level, Lewis could make an immediate impact in Maryland’s defense. Farrell’s take: For the Terps to land an elite defensive playmaker from Florida who was once coveted by everyone in the SEC is a big deal .

7. Bryce Foster to Texas A&M

Overview: Foster had a final group of Texas A&M, Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon and Texas but this really became a battle between the Aggies and the Sooners down the stretch. Although Oklahoma seemed to have the edge in Foster’s recruitment for some months, Texas A&M won out in the end for a few reasons. He has family connections to the school plus he loved watching the development of A&M’s offensive line this past season. At 6-foot-5 and 328 pounds, Foster has earned the nickname ‘The Mountain’ and he could provide immediate help for the Aggies up front. Farrell’s take: This was a legacy recruit and someone the Aggies couldn’t afford to let leave the Lone Star State. Foster will be a significant building block for this program.

8. Mario Williams to Oklahoma

Overview: From Plant City, Fla., Williams committed to Oklahoma in mid-May, in the middle of a health pandemic where travel was shut down and this had all the signs of a possible decommitment over the next few months heading through the fall. But Williams, despite being pursued by many programs, never wavered from the Sooners and his recruitment was one of the more predictable ones in the closing months. Oklahoma has done a phenomenal job getting elite receivers from out-of-state in recent years and Williams fits the offense perfectly. Farrell’s take: Williams is an elite talent from Florida and yet another out-of-state five-star grab for the Sooners.

9. Maason Smith to LSU

Overview: Every No. 1 prospect from the state of Louisiana has signed with LSU since Landon Collins picked Alabama in 2012 so there was a lot of history on the side of Smith going to the Tigers, but there was legitimate concern down the stretch. LSU’s defense played poorly this season, there is a change at coordinator, and there are some off-the-field issues that could have given Smith and other recruits pause. Georgia looked like the biggest threat to steal the nation’s No. 1 player but, in the end, like so many other top in-state prospect, Smith signed with LSU. Farrell’s take: With a rough season and NCAA questions, it was imperative for the Tigers to keep the nation's top prospect home.

10. Quaydarius Davis to Kansas