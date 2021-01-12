CaliforniaPreps - The 10 biggest decommitments of the 2021 cycle

Through the 2021 recruiting cycle there have been plenty of decommitments, lots of them all around the country. Here is a look at 10 of the biggest ones so far heading into the late signing period.

1. JoJo Earle from LSU

Overview: Earle had been committed to LSU since late April and it looked like the Tigers were going to get one of the most exciting and electric receivers in the class. However, there was some pause that he did not plan to sign during the early period because of his team being in the playoffs but then it happened - Earle flipped to Alabama which came as a pretty big surprise.

Alabama also flipped DE Keanu Koht from LSU during the early signing period. Earle could be the next elite receiver at Alabama and another weapon in the arsenal. Farrell’s take: This one hurt and hurt bad as LSU loses another elite wide receiver from its home state to Alabama. Is this the next DeVonta Smith? Probably not, be Earle is very, very good.

2. Korey Foreman from Clemson

Overview: Foreman took a visit to Clemson and loved it, so he brought his parents back to the school and they loved it, and the five-star defensive end committed to the Tigers in January. He even got a Tiger tattoo across his forearm and showed up to Rivals camp in full Clemson gear.

But that pledge lasted about three months until he reopened his recruitment. Foreman then looked at LSU and Georgia, then Arizona State came in as well. Throughout his recruitment, USC stayed involved and ended up landing him. He has the ability to impact USC’s defense right away and he could be a star in Los Angeles. Farrell’s take: Clemson rarely loses prospects. This one stings as he would have been an addition to an amazing defensive line and another West Coast steal. USC needed to keep him and it did.

3. Jake Garcia from USC

Overview: Throughout his high school career, Garcia bounced around high schools, many times due to situations outside of his control. He even left California when a fall season was not going to happen to play in Georgia, where he went to two high schools as well. Again, he had to bounce from Valdosta to Loganville (Ga.) Grayson because of transfer rules, but he always remained steady in his commitment to USC that he made in Sept. 2019.

But when the Trojans started recruiting a third quarterback for the 2021 class - namely Jaxson Dart - Garcia wanted to look at a school he always liked a whole lot and he flipped to Miami. With a great arm, great vision and playmaking ability and mobility, Garcia could be really good if he’s surrounded with top-notch receivers. Farrell’s take: USC responded with Dart, but this still hurts a bit as Garcia was the Trojans' top initial target at quarterback. Miami is getting a prospect with a high ceiling.

4. Tunmise Adeleye from Ohio State

Overview: Rarely does Ohio State lose elite prospects in its recruiting class but that’s what happened with Adeleye, who backed off his pledge after four months. Adeleye also moved back from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy to Katy (Texas) Tompkins and sort of restarted his recruitment. Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida became the front-runners and while the other SEC programs had a shot, the Aggies won out. As if Jimbo Fisher already didn’t have elite defensive linemen across the board, Adeleye joins a loaded group and has the ability to contribute early. Farrell’s take: Ohio State will be just fine, but Adeleye was a big part of this class to be paired with Jack Sawyer. Texas A&M is the beneficiary of the pandemic in this case as he might have stuck had he stayed at IMG in Florida.

5. Billy Bowman from Texas

Overview: Bowman is a phenomenal athlete, the top-ranked one in the class, and legitimately could have a major impact at receiver, in the secondary and on special teams. He had been committed to Texas since July 2019 to early October but then he backed off that pledge and it became clear that a flip to Oklahoma was imminent. With so much explosiveness and playmaking ability, Bowman is a huge get for the Sooners and another major loss for the Longhorns for an in-state recruit. Farrell’s take: Bowman was a huge loss for Texas as he could play on either side of the ball and impact the return game. He’ll likely play offense at Oklahoma and be yet another weapon for the Longhorns' rival.

6. Raesjon Davis from LSU

Overview: Davis committed to LSU on New Year’s Day 2020 and that pledge stuck all the way until four days before Christmas when the four-star linebacker finally reopened his recruitment. He had a strong relationship with former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda (who took the head coaching job at Baylor) and Ed Orgeron throughout and then slowly built a bond with former LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini so there’s been a lot of change in Baton Rouge.

USC continues to be the new front-runner in his recruitment but others will stick around to the end as well. With his ability to cover ground, make plays and his unique intuition on the field, Davis will be a big pickup for any program. Farrell’s take: Davis is a downhill thumper and was a huge get from California for LSU to follow up with their success landing Elias Ricks. USC is the likely destination.

7. Jalen Milroe from Texas

Overview: Texas signed two quarterbacks in 2020 and had 2022 five-star Quinn Ewers committed (he has since flipped to Ohio State) along with Milroe. But when Alabama had an opening for a quarterback, Milroe chose the Crimson Tide. Milroe, a muscled-up QB who had been committed to the Longhorns for more than a year, could remind some of Jalen Hurts down the line. Farrell’s take: Milroe headed to Alabama once Ewers committed to Texas. Then the Longhorns lost Ewers to Ohio State. Milroe will likely be a star in Tuscaloosa.

8. Terrence Lewis from Tennessee / Branden Jennings from Michigan

Overview: Maryland scored big in Florida with two elite linebackers in Lewis and Jennings, who had each been committed to multiple programs, before picking the Terrapins and they could become stars in College Park if they continue to develop. Lewis had been committed to Tennessee for seven months before backing off that pledge and picking Maryland over Miami on Jan. 2. Jennings was with Michigan for a few months before flipping to the Terps during the early period. Both have elite talent. Farrell’s take: Why are these two grouped? Because they both landed at Maryland and Mike Locksley did an amazing job luring them to College Park.

9. Hudson Wolfe from Tennessee

Overview: The top prospect in the state of Tennessee committed to the Vols over Ohio State and Ole Miss in mid-June and it was a major recruiting victory for Jeremy Pruitt and his staff. All fall, though, the second-best tight end nationally watched the Rebels’ offense closely and how Lane Kiffin’s system would translate to the SEC and Wolfe was impressed. In December, Wolfe flipped his commitment to Ole Miss, giving Kiffin another major weapon in his offensive system starting next season. Farrell’s take: Wolfe is the top prospect in the state of Tennnesse so that hurts. He should flourish under Kiffin at Ole Miss.

10. Audric Estime from Michigan State