Texas lands TE Spencer Shannon after weekend trip
Spencer Shannon visited Texas over the weekend.By the time he left Austin, the high three-star tight end from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei knew it was going to be his future home.The 6-foot-7, 240-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news