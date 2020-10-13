CaliforniaPreps - Texas, Florida lead the way in five-star RB production

Over the history of Rivals dating back to 2002, certain states have produced more five-star prospects than others at certain positions. Today, we move to running backs, which states have been most impactful and which ones have done surprisingly well.

Five-star RBs in Rivals era State Five-star RBs Florida 17 Texas 11 California 10 Louisiana 7 Virginia 5

ON THE RISE

Texas (11 five-star running backs)

Adrian Peterson (AP Images)

AS EXPECTED

Florida (17)

Dalvin Cook (AP Images)

California (10)

Najee Harris (AP Images)

The names: Joe Mixon, Lorenzo Booker, Dillon Baxter, Stafon Johnson, Reggie Bush, Darrell Scott, Marc Tyler, Kendall Milton, Marlon Lucky, Najee Harris Overview: Bush was a superstar at USC and won the Heisman Trophy. Mixon has become one of the best running backs in the NFL. Harris is having a fantastic senior season at Alabama and could be the first running back taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. Milton is in a multi-back attack Georgia. Those are some of the big-time names to have performed well out of California although there have been others who definitely didn’t back up their ranking as well. Farrell’s take: Harris is the latest star running back from California and Milton could be next. Bush has arguably the best highlight tape you’ll ever see and his resume speaks for itself while Mixon has become an NFL regular. But there have been some hyped guys like Booker and Baxter and Lucky who just didn’t get it done. And the state doesn’t churn them out as regularly as Texas and Florida for some reason.

BIGGEST SURPRISE

Georgia (2)

Isaiah Crowell (AP Images)

The names: Kregg Lumpkin, Isaiah Crowell Overview: With names like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Brock Vandagriff among others, Georgia made the On The Rise section in the quarterbacks story on Monday, but there has not been a ton of five-star running backs through the state - even though the Bulldogs have done an excellent job developing five-stars from other states and some players like Nick Chubb should have been five-stars. As it stands, Lumpkin and Crowell were the only two five-stars from the state and both busted for different reasons. Farrell’s take: This is astonishing to me. Yes, Chubb probably should have been a five-star, but where have all the elite backs been in the state? For a state that just trails the big three in California, Texas and Florida for talent, this is puzzling. Georgia lands elite running backs all the time, but they hail from places like New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida and California more than Georgia.

THE OTHERS