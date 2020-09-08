CaliforniaPreps - Tennessee scoops up top-50 wing Jahmai Mashack

“Tennessee was just different,” Mashack told Rivals.com. “They have a certain culture there. Coach (Rick) Barnes is known for developing players and has an eye for talent. All of the assistant coaches work well with him and could really be head coaches, too.”

A breakout along the west coast that is valued for his two-way approach and physicality along the perimeter, Jahmai Mashack has made his college decision. The top-50 wing committed to Tennessee on Tuesday, adding further to the Vols' sparkling backcourt for the next few years.

The 48th ranked prospect in America, Mashack is another major score for Rick Barnes and his program. He chose the Vols over Arizona, Cal, Oklahoma and Texas. A 6-foot-4 wing with tremendous length and versatility, Mashack is seated as the 14th best shooting guard in the 2021 class.

“They were like a family and all the players I spoke to said it’s bigger than basketball there,” Mashack went on to say. “I know you have to have a certain work ethic to go there but I’ve never been afraid of working hard or competing. Most importantly, coach and I share the same faith and we talked about that a lot. Just really, it was the best overall fit for me.”

Tough-minded, Mashack has only gotten better within the sport. He has great length and the willingness to play both sides of the floor. Intrigued by the development-first approach that the UT program has become known for, Mashack will be relied upon first for his defensive prowess in which he can check three separate positions in the half-court. An above average athlete that can finish through contact and knock down shots out of the mid-range, he will be leaned upon early thanks to his two-way skillset.

Faced with a potential exodus of NBA talent after the season that could see Josiah James, Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson test the professional waters, Mashack is just what Barnes needed in the 2021 class. He will be joined by five-star guard Kennedy Chandler on the Knoxville campus next fall as the Vols remain involved with a bevy of big man prospects at this time.