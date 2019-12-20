LAS VEGAS -- Head coaches were stalking NBA Academy four-stars Ben Mathurin and Mojave King at the Tarkanian Classic on Thursday. Notes on them and more in Eric Bossi's Thursday takeaways.



ARIZONA AND BAYLOR TRACK FOUR-STARS

Class of 2021 four-star Mojave King and 2020 four-star Ben Mathurin play for different branches of the NBA's Global Academy, but them playing back to back gave Arizona's Sean Miller and Baylor's Scott Drew a chance to track the pair. Each of them has already been to both campuses officially. Though there was some talk that he could come to the States as a 2020 prospect, the 6-foot-4 King who is from New Zealand and plays out of the NBA Academy's Australia location said that he'll stay in 2021. He's strong, shoots very well from deep and has athleticism at the rim. Think of him as a top 50'ish level player. As for Mathurin, he should be deciding between the two programs soon. From Montreal, Canada he plays out of the NBA Academy's Mexico City location. He's very strong, has athleticism getting to the rim and is a streaky jump shooter from deep. Mathurin looks like he should be a top flight defender in college because of his physical tools.



COLLINS GOES FOR TRIPLE DOUBLE

The name on the roster may say Zaon Collins, but around Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman the top 50 junior is better known as "Sauce". He lived up to that billing on Thursday as he put on a show on both ends of the floor and completed a triple double in Gorman's win over Los Angeles (Calif.) Fairfax. He's super quick, gets to the rim, is almost impossible to shake defensively and despite his slight build and relaxed personality, he's a leader on the floor and plays with toughness. Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma, USC, TCU, Texas Tech, UNLV, Washington and more are making him a West Coast priority.



THURSDAY QUICK HITTERS