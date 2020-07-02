CaliforniaPreps - Summer decision possible for DE Derek Wilkins

Summer decision possible for DE Derek Wilkins
It was always a dream for three-star defensive end Derek Wilkins to get an offer from Stanford and get admitted to the school.That became a reality earlier this week and it could play a big role in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news