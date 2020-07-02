 CaliforniaPreps - Summer decision possible for DE Derek Wilkins
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 09:51:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Summer decision possible for DE Derek Wilkins

Derek Wilkins
Derek Wilkins
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

It was always a dream for three-star defensive end Derek Wilkins to get an offer from Stanford and get admitted to the school.That became a reality earlier this week and it could play a big role in...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}