Every time a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Last June during a visit to USC’s elite camp, Velltray Jefferson landed an offer from the Trojans and he committed on the spot.

The three-star receiver from Fresno (Calif.) Edison said at the time that he always dreamed of going to USC. He received that opportunity and did not look back.

Until now. Jefferson decided on Thursday night to back off his USC pledge especially as his recruitment has picked up more. So far, the Fresno Edison standout has landed offers from USC, Nevada, Fresno State, Tennessee and Utah.

The offer from the Volunteers is particularly interesting since Jefferson landed that in recent days and then decided to back off his USC pledge. Other programs are expected to get more involved in his recruitment in the coming months.

Former Fresno Edison standout T.J. McDonald played at USC and Jefferson said that drew him to the program. John Baxter recruited Jefferson but Baxter was fired after USC’s bowl-game loss to Iowa.