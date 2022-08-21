Sting Factor: RJ Jones' decommitment from Cal

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

When RJ Jones committed to Cal in early February, he said the Golden Bears checked every box.

He loved the coaching staff. The opportunity to play in the secondary was real and presented itself. The education in Berkeley suited him. Life after football was a major focus and important to him.

Throughout his recruitment, the four-star safety from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco never hid the idea of playing in the Pac-12, close to family and Cal was the perfect spot.

That was until earlier this week when Jones decided to back off his extended commitment to the Golden Bears as he felt the need to re-evaluate everything in his recruitment and start over from the beginning.

Colorado, UCLA, Louisville and Oregon State are some programs to watch but Jones also said “Cal of course” when asked which programs has he been hearing from most recently.

Maybe, the Golden Bears aren’t completely out of this but getting a re-commitment is oftentimes difficult.