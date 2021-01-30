CaliforniaPreps - Sting Factor: Niuafe Tuihalamaka decommits from USC

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Niuafe Tuihalamaka committed to USC last February and it was a major pledge for the Trojans’ 2022 class, a big statement that coach Clay Helton and his staff could still land elite, local talent.

The Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany recruit who’s ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2022 class was committed to the Trojans for naerly a year – and he also saw five-star Korey Foreman and many high-end four-stars pledge to USC in recent weeks.

But it was not enough to keep Tuihalamaka’s commitment.

The No. 65 prospect backed off his pledge in recent days and while USC will remain under serious consideration it looks as if Notre Dame, Stanford, Florida and Oregon have now entered the fray in a major way as well.

Keeping local talent home has been a priority for USC’s coaching staff. The 2021 class is filled with top California players and 2022 is off to a fantastic start with five-star Domani Jackson and a few four-stars. But losing Tuihalamaka was not ideal.

He can still rejoin the class but many other power programs are giving chase now as well.