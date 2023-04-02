March is usually a quiet month for de-commitments compared to other busy times on the calendar but there were still some significant players who backed off their pledges. Here are Sting Factors on each as we move into April:

Nicholas Marsh decommits from Michigan State

Overview: A top-three player in the state of Michigan, the Spartans won out for the high four-star receiver from River Rouge, Mich., last summer and despite a disappointing season in East Lansing, Marsh stayed with his pledge. But that changed in recent weeks as Marsh backed off his pledge as Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCLA and others are now most in the picture to land his commitment. Michigan State needed a playmaker like Marsh but now it looks unlikely to happen. Sting Factor: 8

*****

Jordan Lockhart decommits from Ole Miss

Overview: The four-star linebacker from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco made an early pledge to Ole Miss and that lasted 14 months but with so many other programs involved in his recruitment, Lockhart decommitted early in March and has since hit the road even more for important visits. USC and Alabama will definitely be two programs to watch, he was just at Michigan and Oklahoma and more trips are expected. Sting Factor: 7

*****

Kobe Boykin decommits from Utah

Overview: Boykin is a really talented player and his lack of size actually plays to his benefit as he’s impossible to see behind the offensive line, he can catch the ball out of the backfield or lined up in the slot and he uses his speed and his playmaking ability to his advantage. The four-star rushed for more than 1,100 yards with 10 touchdowns this past season and was used in the passing game as well. He could easily end up somewhere else in the Pac-12 and be a problem for Utah to figure out but the Utes should be just fine as the Utes absolutely loaded up with running backs in the 2023 class. Sting Factor: 6

*****

Ahmad Breaux decommits from Duke

Overview: Duke did an excellent job finding an under-recruited talent in Breaux out of Ruston, La., and landing his commitment in late January. If the Blue Devils could have kept him in the class then they would’ve had a big-time defensive lineman with versatility, power and athleticism off the edge or they could have moved him inside to be productive there as well. But once LSU offered, it was clear Breaux was going to flip and his pledge to Duke lasted only a few days before he flipped to the Tigers. Sting Factor: 6

*****

Hauss Hejny decommits from Duke

Overview: Just like the Blue Devils did with Breaux, the staff targeted a talented but overlooked prospect and landed Hejny’s commitment in late January. It looked like another steal as Hejny completed more than 62 percent of his passes for 2,094 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven picks. The three-star would have been a steal if Duke could have kept him but the word now is that TCU looks like the leader with other schools potentially getting involved soon. Sting Factor: 6

*****

Daijon Calimon decommits from Colorado

Overview: The Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger three-star receiver is an impressive-looking prospect and he committed on the same day that coach Deion Sanders was hired at Colorado. In that transition, Sanders and his staff looked at all commits and there were changes to be coming so the two sides parted ways in March. Calimon had a nice junior season with 567 receiving yards and he has a great frame so Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Nevada and others are interested but it looks like the Buffaloes are going to go elsewhere - and to the transfer portal - for impact receivers. Sting Factor: 5

*****

Keishawn Mashburn decommits from Florida State

Overview: Last summer, Mashburn committed to Florida State over some SEC programs, Oregon and others but the Quincy (Fla.) Robert F. Munroe Day School standout backed off his pledge late in the month in what looks like a parting of ways by both sides. The Seminoles already have a commitment from Jamorie Flagg on the defensive line and Florida State’s recruitment is looking up more than ever with a lot of top targets left on the board. Sting Factor: 5

*****

Tovani Mizell decommits from Georgia

Overview: Georgia landed high four-star Roderick Robinson in the 2023 class and the Bulldogs already have a pledge from four-star Jabree Coleman in 2025 plus they’re involved with a bunch of high-level running backs in this recruiting class so Mizell would have been a nice addition in Athens but Georgia should be A-OK at the position. Oklahoma recently had him on campus and Mizell just got back from North Carolina so he will find a landing spot but it’s probably not going to be with the defending national champs. Sting Factor: 5

*****

Sam Cooper decommits from Syracuse