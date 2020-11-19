CaliforniaPreps - Sting Factor: LB Fred Thompkins

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1 to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Washington State has had tremendous success recruiting players from the City College of San Francisco.

The latest win was three-star linebacker Fred Thompkins, who committed to the Cougars in late July, but he backed off that pledge earlier this week. He’s the second recent de-commitment for Washington State after three-star cornerback Elisha Lloyd recently flipped to Utah.

The Pac-12 school has had success in the junior college ranks and recent players including quarterback Anthony Gordon, receiver Easop Winston, offensive lineman Robert Valencia and others have come from the City College of San Francisco.

In his first full recruiting class, Washington State coach Nick Rolovich looked to tap that well again for a talented three-star linebacker but Thompkins has decided to re-evaluate his recruitment.

Thompkins has other significant offers including UCF, Memphis, Liberty and others, but Washington State was his lone Power Five offer at this point.