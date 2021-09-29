Sting Factor: Larry Turner-Gooden backs off pledge to ASU

THE STORYLINE

Arizona State was putting together such an impressive recruiting class filled with outstanding defensive backs. But after decommitments from Miami (Fla.) Central teammates Jaylin Marshall and Alfonzo Allen prior to September, the latest one was arguably the toughest, since four-star Larry Turner-Gooden had so many connections to the program. The four-star safety who now plays at Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany used to play for current ASU assistant coach Chris Claiborne at Calabasas, Calif. Turner-Gooden is on the Ground Zero 7on7 team, which is run by Armond Hawkins, whose son, Chris Hawkins, is also an assistant for the Sun Devils. But there is an NCAA investigation clouding over the ASU program right now involving Hawkins and fellow assistants Prentice Gill and Adam Breneman and the Sun Devils' recruiting practices. It’s no coincidence that investigation has significantly stalled the Sun Devils’ recruiting efforts. They’re currently last in the Pac-12 rankings with only four total commitments. Turner-Gooden is just the latest to back off his pledge. He happens to be one of the most talented as well.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

Due to the NCAA investigation into ASU’s recruiting activities, Turner-Gooden is not just the latest four-star prospect to decommit from the Sun Devils but was also the highest-ranked prospect in their list of commits. But as much as his decision is not a surprise, it still does impact the team not only from the general perception level when it comes to the 2022 recruiting class but also concerning the personnel for the future. Arizona State following this year is going to lose proven seniors at safety in Evan Fields and DeAndre Pierce. It wouldn't be hyperbolic to state that with the current talent on the team, there is a chance for a pretty steep drop-off at this position. LTG and another former four-star safety commit, Jaylin Marshall, were poised to make an early impact in Tempe next year and shore up that position. Now it's back to the drawing board for ASU. - Hod Rabino, DevilsDigest.com Sting Factor: 9

*****

NATIONAL REACTION