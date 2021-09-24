Sting Factor: Justyn Martin backs off pledge to Cal

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Justyn Martin committed to Cal in January, and it was a major recruiting victory for the Golden Bears.

The four-star quarterback from Inglewood, Calif., was enamored with offensive coordinator and position coach Bill Musgrave’s experience in college and the NFL.

Martin loved the location of Cal, close enough to home, but not right down the road. The education was great. The history of developing quarterbacks stuck out to him.

But it was still not enough.

Earlier this week, Martin backed off his pledge to Cal shortly after he took an official visit to Ole Miss. In Oxford, Martin saw an explosive offense, the innovative play-calling of coach Lane Kiffin and his staff, and the arm of quarterback Matt Corral, who has emerged as a Heisman frontrunner.

It might be too much to pass up. UCLA, USC and others are reaching out to Martin, but it looks like the Rebels could now be in the driver’s seat for his commitment.