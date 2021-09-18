Sting Factor: Jaydn Ott's decommitment from Cal

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Jaydn Ott is one of the best running backs in the West but he has endured a lot of self-inflicted changes throughout his high school career.

He had been committed to Oregon. After backing off that pledge, the four-star picked Cal in early July and it was a major victory for the Golden Bears since Ott could have a big impact in any backfield he chooses.

But Ott has also bounced around high schools at Norco, Calif., and then Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman and he’s now back at Norco for his senior year where he’s off to a fantastic start.

There is no doubting Ott’s ability on the field. He’s a physical, fast, compact runner who could also catch the ball out of the backfield. Ott has the skills to make an impact anywhere.

After his decision on Thursday night, though, it doesn’t look like the four-star is going to show those abilities in Berkeley.