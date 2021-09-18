Sting Factor: Jaydn Ott's decommitment from Cal
When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
*****
MORE FACT OR FICTION: Texas commit J'Mond Tapp won't sign with the Longhorns
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
THE STORYLINE
Jaydn Ott is one of the best running backs in the West but he has endured a lot of self-inflicted changes throughout his high school career.
He had been committed to Oregon. After backing off that pledge, the four-star picked Cal in early July and it was a major victory for the Golden Bears since Ott could have a big impact in any backfield he chooses.
But Ott has also bounced around high schools at Norco, Calif., and then Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman and he’s now back at Norco for his senior year where he’s off to a fantastic start.
There is no doubting Ott’s ability on the field. He’s a physical, fast, compact runner who could also catch the ball out of the backfield. Ott has the skills to make an impact anywhere.
After his decision on Thursday night, though, it doesn’t look like the four-star is going to show those abilities in Berkeley.
*****
LOCAL REACTION
Ott's decommitment isn't a happy occasion, especially after Cal has started 0-2. Ott has been having a great season for Norco and the Bears could've used another home run hitter at the position. Cal does have another running back committed in Kaleb Johnson and they'll still look to recruit Ott back into the fold. - Trace Travers, GoldenBearReport.com
Sting factor: 8
*****
NATIONAL REACTION
Ott is one of the most-talented offensive players in California this recruiting cycle so if Cal could have kept him locked up in its class it would have been a major win for the Golden Bears. But Ott has shown over the last few years his willingness to bounce around whether it is to different high schools or with commitments to two Pac-12 schools. Still, that uncertainty doesn’t take away from Ott’s abilities and he’s a special prospect who could have provided a major spark to Cal’s offense. Kaleb Johnson is committed at running back as well so the sting isn’t as big as it could be but it’s still quite significant because Ott is that good and that versatile. Cal won’t stop going after Ott but it’s always more difficult to get a prospect back into a recruiting class than landing the pledge his first time around. - Adam Gorney, Rivals National Recruiting Director
Sting factor: 7