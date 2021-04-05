CaliforniaPreps - Sting Factor: Dylan Lopez's decommitment from USC

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from 1-10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Dylan Lopez was one of the earliest commitments in USC’s 2022 class but in the last few days the three-star interior offensive lineman has backed off his pledge to the Trojans.

It has been a time of change for Lopez, who recently transferred to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy from Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde along with four-star teammate A.J. Duffy.

USC has also changed offensive line coaches since Lopez’s commitment and that could have played a factor in Lopez’s decision as well.

It is never good to lose a commitment especially when trying to add depth across the offensive line but the Trojans are actually loaded at center and have other targets on the board as well.

Brett Neilon, Justin Dedich, Andrew Milek and Jonah Monheim all can be utilized at center and so Lopez’s decision to back off his pledge should not have an immediate or significant impact along the offensive line.

The three-star standout said Cal, Oregon State, Colorado and Michigan State have all been in contact especially since Lopez has decommitted.